Enjoy: smartwatch with 27% off on Amazon

Investing in a smartwatch is investing in convenience, but also investing in health. And joining these advantages to a device with good cost-benefit and discounted on Amazon is even better. This is the case of the Ticwatch E3 smartwatch, which has R$300 off in e-commerce.

He is Google smartwatch with Qualcomm platform and Mobvoi dual processor system, ensuring faster performance and more accurate interactions. Also, NFC payment supports Google Pay and is available on the watch

In terms of health and fitness, there are several features available. It allows you to monitor the health data of various family members in the Mobvoi app and shows you their real-time data such as heart rate, stress monitoring, blood oxygen and more. In addition, it has more than 20 professional training modes, from activities like mountain climbing, swimming and ice skating, to indoor cycling and pilates.

Until we published the article, the price of the smartwatch dropped from R$1,098 to R$798. The model on offer is the black one. It is worth mentioning that as this is a promotional action, the prices informed here can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

