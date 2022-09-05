Euro is quoted below USD 0.99 for the first time in 20 years

The euro fell below $0.99 for the first time in two decades after Russia announced on Friday that it would stop the flow of natural gas to Europe via the pipeline. Nord stream 1 indefinitely, after closing it for maintenance on Wednesday (31).

The eurozone currency, used by 19 member countries, dropped 0.44% this morning. Earlier, it had fallen to $0.988, its lowest level since 2002.

What caused the fall? Fears about the global economy have caused investors to flock to the dollar, which is seen as a safe-haven asset.

Russia’s move comes after G7 measure. State-owned Gazprom said it would pause the flows until it fixes an oil leak in a turbine. The suspension came after G7 finance ministers finalized a deal to try to limit Russian oil prices. Last week, Russia had already reduced the flow of natural gas through Nord Stream 1, which reaches Germany, to just 20% of capacity.

Friday’s closing sent natural gas prices back to record levels on Monday.

European benchmark TTF natural gas futures rose 32.61% on Monday to 276.50 euros ($274 per megawatt hour), putting them on track for their biggest daily rise since May.

Relations between Europe and Russia have soured since the country invaded Ukraine in late February.

