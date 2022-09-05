Eva Huck enjoys the festival alongside Helena Faro



Daughters of Luciano Huck and Rodrigo Faro Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

Eva Huck and Helena Faro, daughters of Luciano Huck and Rodrigo Faro, respectively, both aged 9, met at Rock in Rio to watch Justin Bieber’s concert. It was the first time that Faro’s daughter was at the festival, of course, accompanied by her parents. Eva, also accompanied, was in the editions of Rock in Rio in 2017 and 2019, when she was 4 and 7 years old. In addition to Helena, her sisters, Clara and Maria, also enjoyed the event.

The pop singer snatched his audience, with hits like “Baby”, among other hits. The singer’s faithful fans were surprised by the iconic performance made by Bieber. With many fireworks, musical hits and audience vibration, the Canadian singer made his debut at Rock in Rio. The show was marked in the history of the biggest music and entertainment festival in the world with its memorable performance.

Joaquim Huck, the eldest son of Angélica and Hulk and eight years older than Eva, attended the second day of the festival, on Saturday (3). A fan of Rock in Rio, he went for the first time in 2011, when he was just 6 years old.

Rock in Rio returns on Thursday (8)

Rock in Rio started last Friday (2). Emblematic shows have passed through its stages, such as Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, IZA and Post Malone. The next weekend also promises great shows like Dua Lipa, Green Day and Coldplay.

After this first weekend full of unforgettable moments, the festival returns next Thursday, September 8th. In this way, the line-up promises to excite fans of good old rock n’roll. On Palco Mundo, the highlight of the night is the headliner Guns N’Roses — considered one of the great rock bands of the 80’s. In fact, it will be the fifth time that the group performs at the festival.

Another attraction awaiting the public is the Californian punk rock legend, The Offspring, who takes the stage at 8:10 pm. On the same day, Måneskin – an Italian band that became world-renowned after their success on The X Factor – performs at 10:20 pm. Meanwhile, the Brazilians from CPM22 open the day on Palco Mundo at 18:00.

Duda Beat debuts at Rock in Rio and performs on the Sunset stage, at 3:30 pm, with songs that talk about love in a simple way. Only in the first album, the artist collected awards and I enter the list of the ten best national albums of “Rolling Stone”. Then, at 16:55, Gloria Groove promises to fire the audience with her powerful voice and her danceable setlist.

Soon after, at 19:05, it will be the turn of Corinne Bailey Rare, one of the great modern singers of soul music, to make her debut at the festival. Beloved by the Brazilian public, headliner Sunset’s Jessie J returns to Rock City with her sophisticated pop/soul.