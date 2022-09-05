Exclusive video: fight in Fortaleza fans marks game against Botafogo | Brazilian series a

Scenes of confusion within Fortaleza’s own fans marked the defeat by Botafogo by 3 to 1, this Sunday (4), at Arena Castelão, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Series A. THE TV Verdes Mares it’s the Premiere recorded the moment. Watch the video.

The president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, repudiated the acts and assured that Fortaleza will help to identify and punish the fans who promoted the riots.

On the score sheet, referee Ramon Abatti Abel (SC) indicated throwing a bottle towards Botafogo athletes.

The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) reported that the Civil Police had booked seven men, aged between 20 and 30, in a TCO (Circumstantiated Term of Occurrence). Fans violated article 41-B of the Fan Defense Statute: promote riot, practice or incite violence, or invade a place restricted to competitors at sporting events.

Fortaleza, crowd, confusion, Castelão

In July of this year, organizers from Fortaleza fought after the blackout in Castelão. The match between Fortaleza and Palmeiras was interrupted in the 44th minute of the 2nd half. Organized groups clashed, and fans reported leaving the stadium injured. Videos of the riot were shared on social media. You could hear shouting and movement. There were also reports of broken chairs.

In addition, the surroundings of the Castelão Arena were also dark, which made it difficult for fans to leave the sports square.

See SSPDS note in full about Sunday (4)

“The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) informs that the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE) has charged six men, aged between 20 and 30, in a Circumstantiated Term of Occurrence (TCO) for violation of of article 41-B of the Fan Defense Statute, for promoting riot, practicing or inciting violence, or invading a place restricted to competitors in sporting events. The fact occurred this Sunday (4), during the game between Fortaleza and Botafogo, which took place at Arena Castelão, in Castelão neighborhood – Integrated Security Area 7 (AIS 7) of the Capital. One of the men who appear in images being attacked was also charged with promoting riot. The suspect of assaulting the man is still being sought. The six suspects They were taken by teams from the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE) to the PC-CE Advanced Post, where the TCO was set up.The case was referred to the Judiciary.

The population can contribute to investigations by passing on information that helps police work. Complaints can be made to the number 181, the Dial-Denunciation of the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), or to (85) 3101-0181, which is the WhatsApp number, where complaints can be made via message, audio, video and photo.