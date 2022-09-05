Experts lose content from the attacker’s cell phone

Investigations into the attack on Argentina’s vice-president, Cristina Kirchner, when Brazilian Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel tried to assassinate her, last Thursday (1/9), could suffer a severe setback. According to the local press, the experts in charge of unlocking Sabag Montiel’s cell phone to access its contents “by mistake” caused the phone to restart and return to “factory settings”. The information is from Estadão.

In other words, no information that existed on the cell phone can serve as evidence in a future trial. The content was considered essential for the investigation of the participation of more people in the attack and if the act had been premeditated.

“The responsibility of the judge, the prosecutor and those who manipulated the accused’s cell phone is extremely serious,” Kirchner’s lawyer Gregorio Dalbón wrote on social media.

“If the information of some journalists is confirmed, we will initiate another process against all those responsible for this major judicial ‘error’ and/or the possible aggravated cover-up”, he added.

This Saturday (3/9), Dalbón announced that he is studying the possibility of classifying the attack as an attempt at femicide and expanding the investigation to look for accomplices, which would be possible with the analysis of Sabag Montiel’s electronic devices.

weapon failed

The assassination attempt took place on Thursday night, when Cristina was waving to supporters in front of her home in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires. At this moment, Sabag Montiel raises his left hand with the gun, cocks it and tries to fire the shot. The device, however, failed.

The action of the man, who wore a black cap and a face mask, caught the attention of supporters of the former president, who grabbed him in the crowd.

Sabag Montiel had been arrested in March 2021 after being stopped by police for being in a car without a license plate. While talking to security agents, a 35-centimeter knife fell to the ground. The Brazilian claimed that he carried the weapon for self-defense; at the time, the object was seized.

The man was born in São Paulo, but his parents are not Brazilian. According to preliminary information, the suspect’s mother is Argentine; Fernando’s father is Chilean – and he was even expelled from Brazil last year.