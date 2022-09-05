Father’s Day: 5 Movies to Watch With Your Dad

Synopsis:

Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) is a former government agent who quit his job so he could spend more time with Kim (Maggie Grace), the daughter he had with his ex-wife Lenore (Famke Janssen). He then starts working with former colleagues, performing light private security services. One day Kim asks her father for permission to travel to Paris with a friend, which is denied by the fact that Bryan knows well the dangers she would face in a strange country. This doesn’t stop her from making the trip anyway. But Bryan’s fears come true, as soon after their arrival Kim and her friend disappear.