Father’s Day: 5 Movies to Watch With Your Dad

Adding a considerable amount of action, the “Relentless Quest” franchise features Liam Neeson’s character Bryan Mills, who goes to extreme lengths, risking his own life in a variety of ways, to rescue his daughter who is kidnapped by very dangerous people. The film has two sequels, 2012 and 2015.
- Release year: 2008
- Main cast: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen
- Synopsis: Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) is a former government agent who quit his job so he could spend more time with Kim (Maggie Grace), the daughter he had with his ex-wife Lenore (Famke Janssen). He then starts working with former colleagues, performing light private security services. One day Kim asks her father for permission to travel to Paris with a friend, which is denied by the fact that Bryan knows well the dangers she would face in a strange country. This doesn’t stop her from making the trip anyway. But Bryan’s fears come true, as soon after their arrival Kim and her friend disappear.
- Where to watch: Star+
Captain Fantastic
Finally, we meet Ben, played by Viggo Mortensen, who raises his six children far from everything and develops a unique relationship with them, and wants in every way to protect them from the world outside the bubble he created.
- Release year: 2016
- Main cast: Viggo Mortensen, Frank Langella, George MacKay
- Synopsis: Ben (Viggo Mortensen) has six children with whom he lives far from civilization, in the middle of the forest, in a rigid routine of adventures. Children fight, climb, read classic works, debate, hunt and practice hard exercises, with self-sufficiency always as the watchword. One day, a sad event takes the family out of isolation and the reunion with distant relatives brings old conflicts to the surface.
- Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video