Felipão highlights Athletico’s strategy between competitions after victory over Fluminense | athletico-pr

After Athletico’s 1-0 victory over Fluminense, Felipão spoke about the difficulty of facing Fernando Diniz’s team, within the planning outlined by coach Rubro-Negro in this journey between competitions.

– We are always trying to stay among the four, among the six, so that we have an opportunity when we finish participating in a competition, to have the team better able to play in another competition.

1 of 2 Felipão Athletico Flamengo collective — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Felipão Athletico Flamengo collective — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

Felipão refers to the team’s good performance in the Brasileirão, even with the parallel dispute of Libertadores. And in this context, to emerge victorious from a match against a Fluminense that plays in an unpredictable way, with high technical quality, is reason to celebrate.

Check the Brazilian table

Check the Libertadores table

– Playing against Fluminense is always a mystery because the way they play, the way Diniz puts players on the field, is very difficult for the opposing team. If we didn’t have an excellent performance in the defensive and tactical aspects, we would have taken a lot more risks.

In addition to the good performance of Hurricane in the match, given that he entered the field with an alternative lineup, due to this Tuesday’s game against Palmeiras for Libertadores, Saturday night marked the return of striker Pablo in the goalscorers statistics.

Athletico performances: Pablo scores again and decides to clash

The Athletico coach praised the performance of the shirt number 92 of Hurricane and recalled the mishaps in the player’s path in recent months.

– Pablo, who is often cursed by our fans, was the one who gave us the victory today. It’s what he’s been doing with a lot of will, a lot of dedication, and then he got injured, but people sometimes don’t want to see that side of the athlete, and the athlete is giving his contribution, everyone did very well today.

2 of 2 BRAZILIAN TO 2022, ATHLETICO PR X FLUMINENSE — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF BRAZILIAN A 2022, ATHLETICO PR X FLUMINENSE — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

See what’s new from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook