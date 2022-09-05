Find out which appliances to turn off at night to save a LOT of energy

We know that the energy bill in Brazil is one of the highest in the world, especially because from time to time we face some difficulties because of the extra tariffs resulting from the drought and drought that the country experienced in 2021. Since most of our plants are hydroelectric, they get weaker without a flow of water.

Thus, it is necessary to use other energy sources that are more expensive and polluting. Therefore, the end consumer is the one who ends up paying the bill… literally.

Knowing this, Brazilians know that they should try to save as much electricity as possible, that is, avoid exaggerations. There are many ways to do this, but a super important one is to be very careful with electrical appliances at home.

Although the shower and lights on aimlessly have a direct impact on the monthly bill, much of the waste comes from using appliances incorrectly. What are these electrical appliances and how to use them properly? That’s exactly what we’re going to cover today, so stay tuned for guidelines that will save you money.

Air conditioning

So let’s start talking about one of the great villains of the electricity bill? Of course, depending on where you live, using one is almost an investment for your well-being, but it’s still important to know how to use it!

Because? It can greatly increase your account numbers. To give you an idea, it can be responsible for 6% of the general average energy consumption. Believe it or not, but that’s a lot.

electric water heater

Like the air conditioner, this device may even have a very specific use, but only during the cold. There’s no way? Use! However when the weather to allow If you turn it off, do so as it can add a good amount of extra money to your account unnecessarily.

Dishwasher

Nobody wants to put their hands in ice water to wash dishes in hell or even put their hands on greasy dishes, right? So we ended up trying to avoid this mainly through the dishwasher. The problem is that she spends quite energy, especially as many wash with hot water.

It is recommended to use these appliances only on cold days or for very dirty dishes. If we are going to use them for every meal we make, you can be sure that this will be felt in your pocket later on.

There is also an alert for the excessive use of appliances such as the Airfryer, electric ovens and even some electric faucets that heat up, have filtered water and release other liquids, such as sparkling water. Nothing to exaggerate!