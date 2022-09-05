First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

It’s time to see everything coming to Netflix in October 2022. This is a preview of all the new TV shows and movies scheduled to debut on Netflix (specifically in the US) in October, including new Netflix originals and licensed titles.

As always, you should check out the removals before diving into what’s new throughout the month. You can find the nearly 100 titles slated to launch in October 2022 here, including Schitt’s creek and dozens of top-notch movies.

Now let’s dive into everything that comes next month:

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix October 1st

Call Me By Your Name (2017) – Timothée Chalamet stars in this Italian-made LGBTQ film set in the summer of 1983. It follows a 17-year-old forming a life-changing bond with a research assistant.

– Timothée Chalamet stars in this Italian-made LGBTQ film set in the summer of 1983. It follows a 17-year-old forming a life-changing bond with a research assistant. City Slickers (1991) – Western about three friends facing midlife crises and training to become cowboys. With Billy Crystal.

– Western about three friends facing midlife crises and training to become cowboys. With Billy Crystal. Land of the Lost (2009) – After discovering a portal to an alternate universe populated by strange creatures, Dr. Rick Marshall must navigate a dangerous new world. With Will Ferrell and Danny McBride.

– After discovering a portal to an alternate universe populated by strange creatures, Dr. Rick Marshall must navigate a dangerous new world. With Will Ferrell and Danny McBride. Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005) – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie star in this romantic comedy with a twist.

Rush hour (1998) – Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team up in this action-comedy.

– Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team up in this action-comedy. Rush Hour 3 (2007) – The third and final (?) entry for the Rush Hour duo.

– The third and final (?) entry for the Rush Hour duo. Walking High (2004) – Dawyne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in this action movie about a retired soldier who returns home to a world that has changed beyond recognition.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 2

Forever Queens (season 1) Netflix original series – Reality of Spain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 3

Chip and Potato (Season 4) Netflix original children’s series – Chip’s ongoing kindergarten adventures see her try new things, make new friends and even travel to new places – all with the help of her secret friend Potato.

Jexi (2019) – Adam DeVine stars in this comedy about a man who falls in love with his phone and falls in love with it.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5

Leaping from High Places (2022) Netflix original movie – Italian romantic comedy.

– Italian romantic comedy. Mr. Harrigan (2022) Netflix original movie – Halloween launch – Blumhouse’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short novel. With Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell.

– Blumhouse’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short novel. With Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell. Nailed it! (Season 7) Netflix original series – Bakery competition series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary – New audiotapes of the infamous killer featured in this docuseries by Joe Berlinger.

– New audiotapes of the infamous killer featured in this docuseries by Joe Berlinger. Failure (1st season) Netflix original series – Korean comedy thriller series.

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) Netflix original movie – Mila Kunis produces and stars in this adaptation of the book by Jessica Knoll. About a successful woman in New York City who finds her life turned upside down when she is forced to face a dark truth that threatens to unravel her painstakingly crafted life.

– Mila Kunis produces and stars in this adaptation of the book by Jessica Knoll. About a successful woman in New York City who finds her life turned upside down when she is forced to face a dark truth that threatens to unravel her painstakingly crafted life. Oddballs (season 1) Netflix original children’s series – From the creators of the YouTube channel comes this series based on James in the form of a bubble questioning everything with his friends.

– From the creators of the YouTube channel comes this series based on James in the form of a bubble questioning everything with his friends. The Midnight Club (season 1) Netflix original series – Halloween launch – From Mike Flanagan, a new teen adaptation set in an asylum for terminally ill teenagers who tell each other scary stories.

– From Mike Flanagan, a new teen adaptation set in an asylum for terminally ill teenagers who tell each other scary stories. The Rescue Team (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – How Team USA bounced back at the 2008 Olympics to win Olympic men’s basketball.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 11

The Cage (Season 1) Netflix original series – New Kuwaiti romantic comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12

Belascoaran, PI (season 1) Netflix original series – Mexican crime TV series.

– Mexican crime TV series. Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (season 1) Netflix original series – Antoni Porowski presents this new series of cooking contests.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13

???????????????? TBA September 6 (Season 2) Netflix original children’s series

The Playlist (Season 1) Netflix original series – Biopic series about the creation of Spotify.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) Netflix original series – Italian romantic drama series.

– Italian romantic drama series. Sagrada Familia (season 1) Netflix original series – Italian series about a family hiding a shocking secret in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) Netflix original movie – Halloween launch – A father, played by Marlon Wayans, and his teenage daughter, played by Priah Ferguson, are forced to team up and save their city in this film A Nightmare at the Museum.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. LiSA Another Great Day (2022) Netflix Original Special – Musical documentary about the Japanese singer.

– Musical documentary about the Japanese singer. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) Netflix Original Documentary – Documentary series on food presented by Philip Rosenthal.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19

The School for Good and Evil (2022) Netflix original movie – Halloween launch – Based on the book by Soman Chainani, this new fantasy film sees two best friends fighting each other in an enchanted school.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21

Barbarians (Season 2) Netflix original series – German-language historical drama.

– German-language historical drama. Descendant (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Margaret Brown directs and is the subject of this documentary about the last ship to arrive in the US carrying slaves.

From scratch (season 1) Netflix original series – Romance series starring Zoe Saldaña about an American woman who falls in love with a man she meets in Italy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (season 1) Netflix original series – Halloween launch – Two new episodes daily until October 28 – del Toro brings a new anthology horror series to Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26

Steal Mussolini (2022) Netflix original movie – Italian military drama.

The Good Nurse (2022) Netflix original movie – An overworked ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home – until the unexpected death of a patient casts him in a suspicious light. With Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27

Romantic Killer (Season 1) Netflix original series – New anime series based on Wataru Momose’s manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) Netflix original movie – Starring Daniel Brühl, this war film depicts the horrific experiences and anguish of a young German soldier on the Western Front during World War I.

– Starring Daniel Brühl, this war film depicts the horrific experiences and anguish of a young German soldier on the Western Front during World War I. Big Mouth (Season 6) Netflix original series – The coming-of-age animated series returns.

– The coming-of-age animated series returns. Masters of Drink (Season 1) Netflix original series – Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and mix in a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

– Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and mix in a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master. Wendell & Wild (2022) Netflix original movie – Halloween launch – Stop-motion animated film by esteemed director Henry Selick. It follows two demons who are trying to move over the land of the living.

Want to anticipate what’s coming to Netflix in November? We have all the Netflix originals listed for release here.