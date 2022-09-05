Flamengo fans ask for the departure of Dorival Jr for the arrival of a famous coach

Draw against Ceará did not go down well for the carioca crowd

It really seems that Dorival Jr had his first big disagreement with the biggest crowd in Brazilian football. After drawing, at home, against Ceará, losing the chance to get closer to Palmeiras, in the fight for the Brasileirão, fans of the carioca club lost patience with Dorival Jr and have already chosen the possible new coach of Fla for the year 2023.

This Sunday morning, Flamengo received, at home, the Ceará team, needing to win to approach Palmeiras in the classification table. Despite the mixed team, Dorival Jr had some important players, such as Vidal, Gabigol, Santos, David Luiz and co. But not enough to beat the northeastern team.

After the game, a barrage of criticism took place on social media, including fans asking for Dorival Jr to leave for the arrival of Sampaolifree in the market and with great eyes to return to work in Brazilian football.

On the other hand, other fans support Dorival Jr even in the face of a tie. For them, stumbles are part of football and Dorival Jr has complete confidence, since he is practically guaranteed in the final of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

Flamengo fans ask for the departure of Dorival Jr