Flamengo legend masseur, Denir is hospitalized after feeling sick at Ninho | Flamengo

One of Flamengo’s biggest legends, masseur Denir, 73, was diagnosed with a brain tumor last weekend. Admitted, Denir awaits the results of new tests to confirm the need for surgery.

Denir felt sick on Saturday, during the working day at CT Ninho do Urubu, and was taken to a hospital in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Journalist Renan Moura, from Rádio Globo, initially published the information.

1 of 3 Denir, Flamengo’s masseuse for 40 years — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Denir, Flamengo’s masseuse for 40 years — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

The masseuse will turn 74 on the 20th of this month.

Beloved behind the scenes, Denir was honored at the 2021 Carioca Championship, when he lifted the champion cup. On October 26 of the same year, the masseur completed 40 years of service to Flamengo.

+ Read more Flamengo news

2 of 3 Denir lifts the 2021 Carioca cup — Photo: André Durão Denir lifts the 2021 Carioca cup — Photo: André Durão

Denir was months away from the trips of the red-black delegation during the pandemic. The masseuse returned to accompany the team on the eve of the Libertadores final, when he went to Porto Alegre – site of the match against Grêmio, for the Brazilian – before heading to Uruguay, where Flamengo was runner-up in the competition.

Sportv newsroom debates Gabigol’s behavior: “It took a while to be expelled”

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

3 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧