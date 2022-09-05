Fluminense and Flamengo differ on the use of technology to sell tickets at Maracanã

Although Flamengo and Fluminense are on the same path for the title dispute in 2022, the clubs are in opposite positions when the topic is the sale of tickets for the most appealing games at Maracanã. Fluminense claims that it already has the technology ready for the so-called e-ticket, with dynamic QR code, but it bumps into Flamengo, which also intends to develop the solution, but adopts caution, and has not applied the novelty in its games.

The debate has been taking place behind the scenes amid complaints from both fans regarding paper tickets and the proliferation of scalpers acting both in the stadium and on the internet. In the midst of this, other characters also signaled their positioning. In a meeting held at the Public Ministry of the State of Rio last Thursday (1), Fluminense, the Military Police and the MP discussed the possibility of changing the protocol that requires physical tickets in games with greater security risk.

The Public Ministry understands that it is necessary to accelerate the implementation of the technology, and has the endorsement of the Football Federation of Rio de Janeiro. However, the movement is seen as premature by the other members of the group that has been implementing security planning since 2018, such as the Maracanã Consortium and the Military Police itself.

– The Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro is not impervious to changes in the planning studied, divided and executed in 2018. Mainly, it understands technology as an advance and an ally. But the security authorities intend to implement this model by preserving the perimeter near the stadium, with only the flow of accredited fans. When everything is agreed between those involved, with minimum risk and maximum security in the operation, there is no doubt that the AREF (Risk Assessment in Football Stadiums) planning will be reformed, allowing the use of e-tickets and partners in red flag games – Ferj told Jornal O Globo.

Faced with the mandatory use of paper tickets in red flag games at Maracanã, Fluminense was unable to continue using the QR code in the match against Corinthians, for the Copa do Brasil, but had already been using the idea in previous games. The PM claims that inspection at the barriers is easier with physical tickets than digital tickets, and presented a report on the game between Fluminense and Fortaleza indicating problems with scalpers, an application that does not work due to lack of good internet connection and people who do not know use the new system.

– The Military Police understands the advancement of technology, we are not against it, but the tests need to go ahead, to verify how it will work”, explained Lieutenant Colonel Hilmar Faulhaber, commander of the Specialized Battalion of Policing in Stadiums (BEPE) of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro. . The Maracanã Consortium defends the new technology, but also understands that it needs to be better tested and refined – said the Police.

Coordinator of the Temporary Thematic Group for Sports and Supporters Protection of the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (GTT Deporto/MPRJ), Justice Attorney Marcus Leal asked for patience so that the flaws are corrected before any change in the protocol.

– I believe that clubs will advance to the extent that these mapped social phenomena, which occur in the events, become clear and that the data collected proves that it is possible to apply this modality. Thus, each club will implement its game operation, according to the profile of its fan. Before that, it is more prudent to maintain the already tested protocol – he said.

By protesting the e-ticket, Fluminense claims exactly that it can be important to control who buys the ticket, which would inhibit the action of money changers. It is even possible to monitor the person via cell phone inside the stadium, according to club sources. The physical ticket changes from hand to hand. And although the police say that the forgeries are gross and easier to detect, there are reports that free tickets reach clubs that are diverted and a courtesy sticker is pasted on them for sale, which would be prohibited in these cases.

– Fluminense is committed to changing the protocol that requires physical tickets in games of great appeal, as it understands that the adoption of the e-ticket with dynamic QR code is one of the most effective practices to combat currency exchange, in addition to avoiding the inconvenience of displacements and long lines to pick up tickets in advance,” the club said in a statement. It was agreed that in the next game of Fluminense at Maracanã, against Fortaleza, on September 10, the e-ticket with dynamic QR code will continue to be adopted for the members-fans – says the Tricolor.

Flamengo’s board was alerted about several of these situations and so far has not taken more concrete measures, but defended that if the technology were approved, it would be implemented within a week. At Fluminense, the reason given for the inertia is that for the rival, the efficiency in sales with digital control could make the partner-fan plan not so attractive and profitable. Today, Flamengo has more than 100 thousand members, between members and guests, but only 70 thousand at most access the Maracanã. With the entry of paper, many are left out after moving the parallel market. Against Atlético-MG, almost a thousand fake tickets were seized.

In Flamengo, the reports are from a crowd more accustomed to exchanging tickets in games of great appeal, despite the complaints. Due to the club’s greater habit of operating large games, the problems reported by the Military Police are better absorbed, especially those that depend on a structure that Maracanã under provisional management cannot solve, such as quality internet. Fluminense, which projects an average audience of 40,000 fans, wants all its members to enter the stadium with a dynamic QR code and do not have the same habit of changing in big games.

CHECK THE OFFICIAL POSITION OF FLUMINENSE IN FULL

Fluminense is committed to changing the protocol that requires physical tickets in games of great appeal, as it understands that the adoption of the e-ticket with dynamic QR code is one of the most effective practices to combat currency exchange, in addition to avoiding the inconvenience of displacements and long lines to collect tickets in advance.

The club has already adopted the technology with members in five games, in order to test the procedures. All tests revealed its effectiveness and safety for the process of gauging the validity of tickets.

Fluminense has been negotiating with all entities involved in departure operations – including public authorities – for the adoption of the dynamic QR code in a practical and safe way. The last one took place in a meeting with the Public Ministry and the Military Police.

Below, some important points about the club’s practices in relation to the e-ticket with dynamic QR code:

The first game with dynamic QR code access was in July. To get the system up and running, the club and its business partners worked for months to get the entire process running efficiently.

The world and technological tools have changed a lot in four years, that is, since the current protocol was drawn up, in 2018. Fluminense seeks modernity, comfort and safety for its fans.

Once downloaded, the CR code that Fluminense adopts does not require an internet connection, which reduces operational risks for accessing the code via cell phone when entering the stadium.

Fluminense has intensified communication through all available channels, which has facilitated fans’ understanding of how to use the system.

Fluminense has been promoting shows and attractions inside the stadium, before matches, to encourage fans to access in advance and avoid the accumulation of people entering at the last minute.

With large audiences at Maracanã and strong growth at Sócio Futebol, Fluminense has been investing more and more in technology and safety for fans.