Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 get redesigned back from Google Play Store

One of the new features is that, with the update, the Wear OS Play Store search button now appears inside a pill, instead of a circle. In the new version, you can also see three suggestions for apps in the “Explore All” button, which is followed by the “See More” button, where the user can see the app’s name, icon, and rating.

Along with the Google Play Store system updates released in September, there also came a new homepage for wearables such as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5. The redesigned version was showcased during the Galaxy Unpacked event, which launched the new Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

Then, after the “Recommended for you” and “Right now” sections, large cards with “Display Faces”, “Music Streaming”, “Essential Watch Apps” and “Healthy Mind and Body” functions are made available. Finally, the last section has the functionality of being able to install applications on other compatible devices.

However, one of the criticisms from users is that with the redesign, options like “Manage Applications” and “Settings” are located only at the bottom of the page. The general analysis made by 9To5Google is that, with the new design, users will be able to download more and try new apps from the greater amount of content in the same view, without having to enter different menus. The update is available for devices running Wear OS version 31.2.10-26.

And you, did you like the changes offered by Google? Leave your comment!