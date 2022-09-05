‘Ghost Plane’ crashes into sea after passing straight through its destination and running out of fuel

Plane from the same family as the injured – Photo: Arpingstone, via Wikimedia





A private business jet with four people on board has crashed into the Baltic Sea after running out of fuel. Fighter jets were sent to intercept the Cessna Citation 551 aircraft, registration OE-FGR, as it flew along the coast of Sweden without having communicated by radio.

According to Reuters, authorities reported that the fighter pilots could not see anyone at the controls of the aircraft. Data obtained from the Radarbox flight tracking platform shows the jet circling above the Baltic Sea near the Latvian port city of Ventspils, before the data was lost at around 1:44 pm GMT (7:44 pm in Latvia).

Minutes before the loss of the data signal with the plane, its altitude plummeted quickly, which could indicate that it was when it ran out of fuel to continue flying.

According to European air traffic control data, the aircraft had Austrian registration and took off from Jerez, Spain, at 2:56 pm on Sunday, bound for Cologne, Germany. The flight path indicates that it is not possible to infer whether the pilot was in control of the aircraft, as it flew directly over Germany and proceeded in a straight line towards the Baltic Sea, where it disappeared.

German tabloid Bild cited sources who claimed the pilot had previously reported problems with cabin pressure on the 43-year-old aircraft. Next to the pilot, a man, a woman and their daughter were on board the plane. The newspaper claims that air traffic controllers lost contact with the pilot even before the aircraft left Spanish airspace.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported that a rescue helicopter had been dispatched to the crash site. Sweden’s Air and Sea Rescue Center said it was sending several helicopters and aircraft to the crash site. An investigation was opened.



