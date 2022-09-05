Globo will show the film Golpe Duplo

Globo will screen at Cinemaço today (04) the film Golpe Duplo. Released in 2015, the feature stars Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Rodrigo Santoro, Gerald Mcraney, Adrian Martinez, Brennan Broown. The production will air at around 2:10 am, Brasília time, right after Rock In Rio.

The film tells the story of seasoned con artist Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) who meets an inexperienced con artist, Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie), who tries to seduce and deceive him, pretending they were caught by her jealous husband. When they fail, Nicky advises them to never lose focus in the face of unexpected situations. Nicky follows Jess and convinces her to have a drink, he recounts how his father shot his grandfather in a stalemate, explaining the “Toledo Panic Button” tactic, in which you shoot your partner to show your loyalty.

Jess follows him to New Orleans, convincing Nicky to take her under his wing, where she is also introduced to Nicky’s crew, including the obese and profane Farhad (Adrian Martinez) and fellow con man Horst (Brennan Brown). Choosing a few pockets as a test, Nicky and Jess develop a romantic relationship, upsetting Nicky, who was taught by his father never to get emotionally involved with any peers.

In a fictional Super Bowl XXVII, Nicky enters an increasingly extravagant betting round with player Liyuan Tse (BD Wong), eventually losing all the money the team has won. To win him back, Nicky asks Tse to pick any player on or off the field and says that Jess will guess the chosen number. A distraught Jess surveys the field and sees Farhad wearing the number 55 jersey, and realizes it’s another scam.