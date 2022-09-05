Gmail and Google services are failing; see how to fix

users of Gmail and other services of Google are complaining on social media about the platform. According to reports, the company’s app ecosystem is showing instabilities on Monday (5).

In addition to the email platform, some users in Brazil are facing loading problems on Google search engine, YouTube and also YouTube Music platform. On its status website, the company does not point out any problems, but the company’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter and on DownDetector during Monday morning.

Reports of problems with Google on the DownDetector platform

While the company has yet to reveal details about the cause of the issue, certain affected users may have found the source of the glitches. According to some reports, the instabilities are more constant in Vivo’s networks.

Anyone having a problem with gmail? Here it’s impossible — Nathalia De Vivo (@itsmecaia) September 5, 2022

Is Google (Gmail, Google itself, Youtube, Drive) unstable for those who have Vivo internet? — Amauri Barbosa (@amauribar) September 5, 2022

How to make Google work again?

If you are a user of a Vivo network and you are having problems like Google, one of the possible solutions for the instability is disable IPv6, according to user reports. While an official solution is not released, follow the steps below to try to resolve the issue by disabling IPV6: