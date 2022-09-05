government extends deadline for submitting self-declaration

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The deadline for registered self-employed truck drivers who did not transport cargo in 2022 to submit the self-declaration to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security has been extended by the federal government until October 12. In this way, these professionals will be able to apply to receive the aid of R$ 1 thousand per month, paid from July to December this year.

How to make a self-declaration

Therefore, registered professionals who have an “active” status in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C) – of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) – on July 22, can still fill out the self-declaration. that had no record of road freight transport operations this year.

Thus, self-employed carriers must complete the Self-Declaration of the TAC Registration Term through the Emprega Brasil Portal. For this, it is necessary to have a registration on the Gov.br platform. Then, just access the site, with login and password. In addition, it is possible to use the Digital Work Card application (available for Android and iOS).

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, sending the self-declaration provides greater security and transparency in the use of public resources. Dataprev, a federal government data processing company, will be responsible for analyzing truck drivers’ data.

How it works

In summary, in the self-declaration, the self-employed truck driver must state that he meets the legal requirements required to receive the benefit, and that he is able to regularly carry out road transport of cargo. In addition, it is necessary to inform the National Registry of Motor Vehicles (Renavam) of the vehicle registered with the ANTT. It is also necessary to have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

Pix Trucker Payment

Finally, if considered eligible to receive the Pix Caminhoneiro, the driver will receive the first two installments (referring to July and August) together with the payment of the third installment of the benefit (corresponding to September), on September 24th. Therefore, you can withdraw R$ 3 thousand at once.

Image: Nuad Contributor / Shutterstock.com