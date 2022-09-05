Harry Potter Actors Lucius and Draco Malfoy Reunite in Sweet Picture

Harry Potter Stars Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs have reunited through a new photo posted to Instagram. Based on the book series of the same name, the Harry Potter film franchise consists of eight films, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Released in 2001, the first film introduced audiences to the series’ main characters, Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter trio, Rupert Grint’s Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger.

In addition to the three main actors, the series features many other notable cast members throughout its course. Serving as a counterpoint to the hero of the Harry Potter series, Draco Malfoy of Felton is a bully at Hogwarts for much of the series and plays an important role, especially in the later films, when he joins forces with Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and his followers. . Coming from one of the few remaining pure-blood wizarding clans in the series, Draco often uses the name and influence of his father Isaacs, Lucius Malfoy, to gain advantage and threaten others. Lucius is even more cunning and evil than Draco, and his influence on his son throughout the series remains clear.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Felton shared a reunion with his Harry Potter dad. Felton deftly captioned the photo: “Verified My dad heard about it, ask I was on @222aghoststory”—referring to Draco’s oft-repeated catchphrase, “My dad will hear about it.” The funny caption accompanies a selfie of Felton and Isaacs smiling outside the theater where Felton will attend. 2:22 A Ghost Story. Check out Felton’s post below:

This is not the first time that a Harry Potter the reunion took place. A few months ago, Felton reunited with former co-star Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom on the series. Furthermore, in the past year, most of the Harry Potter cast and crew from the film series, including Felton and Isaacs, gathered for the Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts special to reflect on their experiences filming the films together. Many cast members have reunited over the years since the series ended. considering the Harry Potter films lasted ten years and became a worldwide phenomenon, it is clear that many actors formed strong friendships, including Felton, with his former co-stars.

while the end Harry Potter movie was released over a decade ago, fans remain passionate about the series and the cast that brought it to life. Although the world of Harry Potter continue to play in fantastic beasts spinoff movies, it’s not the same as the main franchise, with Harry, Ron, Hermione, Draco, Neville and the rest of the characters fans have come to love. Other Harry Potter movie is highly unlikely at this point. However, for now, Harry Potter fans can rejoice in the knowledge that the actors they grew up watching still look fondly on the franchise phenomenon and continue to maintain lasting bonds and friendships.

