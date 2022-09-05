“He was a depressed person”, says tenant of Brazilian arrested in Buenos Aires







Fernando Sabag is imprisoned in Argentina Photo: Playback/Instagram

Brazilian Fernando Sabag Montiel, detained last Thursday, 1st, after being accused of trying to assassinate Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, is known in the Buenos Aires neighborhood as a “sad and sympathetic” person. The description was made by the hairdresser Diego Arnold to the program Fantasticfrom TV Globo.

Fernando, the son of a Chilean father and an Argentine mother, owns an apartment in Buenos Aires. He rents the space to a beauty salon, where Arnold works. According to the hairdresser, Fernando had traces of depression.

“I was a depressed, lonely person. But with people on the street, he was pleasant. I used to see him here once a month when I paid the rent.”

After the assassination attempt, Argentine police carried out a search and seizure at the location, but did not find any of Fernando’s belongings. According to the tenant, the suspect has not lived at the address for four years.

Fernando’s most recent known dwelling was in a neighborhood located on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The police also searched the property and, this time, found the Brazilian’s belongings.

One of the neighbors also stated that he knew little about Fernando. “There was no good morning, no good afternoon, no good night. I only saw him leave the back apartment. Sometimes alone, sometimes with his girlfriend,” said Jorge Perdomo.

In 2021, Fernando was caught in a police blitz with a 35 cm knife. At the time, he claimed that the object was for self-defense. The Brazilian remains in prison awaiting trial. The Public Defender’s Office will be responsible for his defense in the process.

girlfriend stuck

Brenda Uliarte, Fernando’s girlfriend, was arrested on Sunday, 5, by Argentine authorities while investigations into the case continue. María Eugenia Capuchetti, the judge responsible for the case, says she believes that the Brazilian did not act alone.

After analyzing testimonies and security camera footage from the area where the attack against Kirchner took place, the magistrate ordered Brenda’s arrest and also decreed secrecy of the investigation.

according to La NaciónBrenda is 23 years old and was detained at the Palermo Station in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina.