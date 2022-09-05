House of the Dragon: Dragon from the series is linked to Daenerys Targaryen and web exposes theory: “My hopes…”

With the success of “House of the Dragon“, the fans do not hide that they are hopeful about the eventual participation of Daenerys Targaryen in the series, although the actress Emilia Clarke has already made it clear that he does not intend to reprise the role of Khaleesi nor return to the universe of game of Thrones.

According to information from the “Cinema Observatory” website, there may be a connection spin off with DrogonViserion and Rhaegal, Dragons of “Born of the Storm”. In GoT, Dany receives three eggs as a wedding gift. Illyrio Mopatis (Roger Allam), by the way, would have gotten the ‘mime’ in Essos.

Already in the house of the dragonDaemon (Matt Smith) steals a dragon’s egg, but Rhaenira (Milly Alcock) and Viserys (Dreamfyre) discover that the object came from dreamfyre, quoted in the second episode of the first season of HOTD. There is even the possibility that it is the mother of Daenerys’s three animals.

What is the connection between House of the Dragon and Daenerys Targaryen?

Dreamfyre has not yet appeared in the new production of HBO, but it is one of the oldest dragons of the time, in addition to being fertile, also according to the communication vehicle. It was mounted by the princess Rhaena Targaryen, lover of Elissa Farman, who stole three eggs and fled the Narrow Sea for Pentos. The fate of the Dreamfyre eggs has become unknown over time, but it could be Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal. “The part I liked the most was that they mentioned Dreamfyre (aka mother of Daenerys’ dragons). She is simply my favorite dragon from the Dancing period. My hopes for her to appear in the first season have soared.“, wrote one Twitter user.