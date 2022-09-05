House of the Dragon: Emilia Clarke opens the game and answers if Daenerys will appear in the series: “I will be a…”

The actress, in a recent interview with the newspaper “BBC”, responded to the speculation that has been gaining more and more strength on the web.

It’s inevitable: House of the Dragon (or The House of the Dragon) is constantly being compared to game of Thrones. After all, the story takes place in the same universe, about 200 years before the events between Jon Snow (Harington Kit) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The former protagonist even has her origins explained in the new plot adapted by HBO.

eldest daughter of the king Viserys I (Paddy Considine) and Mistress of the Dragon Syraxthe princess Rhaenira (Milly Alcock) has become the “darling” of fans. Even so, theories involving a possible appearance of Daenerys began to go viral on the web, albeit in the next few seasons. The actress herself “BBC”decided to comment on the matter.

Does Daenerys Targaryen appear in the series?

Second Emilythe life of Daenerys already had a beginning, middle and end: “I will be a spectator of the show because it is a story that takes place a billion years before our show. So it will be different.”, said. For those who don’t remember, the character was killed by her beloved after decimating the population of King’s Landing in search of the dream Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon actor talks about the importance of Emilia Clarke

According to Steve Toussaintinterpreter of Corlys Velaryon on the Serie, Clarke played an important role in GoT for representation of women on TV: “(Emilia Clarke) was able to assert herself more. I hope that in (House of the Dragon) the importance of having other voices in the script comes through. The fact that we have women directors and writers, there is less exploitation.”.