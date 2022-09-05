House of the Dragon repeated Game of Thrones actor and his role is important in the current series; recognized? – News Seen on the web

Jason Lannister, from House of the Dragon, had already appeared in Game of Thrones; remember character.

Not only do Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) ancestors appear in House of the Dragon: in addition to the Targaryen family history, the Game of Thrones spinoff also featured another surname well known to fans. In the third episode, which aired this Sunday (4), we had a more important presence of Jason Lannister – or rather, the “return”. That’s because the actor who plays him, Jefferson Hall, has appeared in the original series many years before.

The British actor, by the way, was one of the first actors to appear in game of Thrones and was in the series’ initial episodes, released in 2011. At the time, Jefferson Hall played Hugh of the Vale, a former squire to Lord Jon Arryn, who was also knighted by King Robert Baratheon and stayed in King’s Landing in the service of the Lannisters.

Still in the first season, he is killed in combat by Gregor Clegane, The Mountain. When Ned Stark arrives, Hugh of the Vale participates in a special tournament, jousts against The Mountain, and is hit by a spear.





Who is Jason Lannister in House of the Dragon?

In the Game of Thrones spin-off, Jefferson Hall actually plays two characters: twin brothers Jason and Tyland Lannister. Jason is the Lord of Casterly Rock (since, in GoT, it was held by Tywin Lannister) and is interested in marrying Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). King Viserys I’s daughter (Paddy Considine) is not at all happy with the idea and rejects the lord – much to the dismay of her father, who was interested in the political alliance.

In addition to the two series in the universe of George RR Martin, actor Jefferson Hall was also in other famous productions, such as Vikings, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Tenet. In 2023, we will see him again in Oppenheimer, a new film by director Christopher Nolan that will tell the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of those responsible for creating the atomic bomb.

House of the Dragon will have a second season

With its premiere acclaimed by the public and critics, House of the Dragon was renewed in record time and the second season was announced shortly after the first episode aired. For now, HBO has not released details about the plot of the upcoming episodes, which do not yet have a premiere date.

AdoroCinema is once again running for the iBest Award, the most important award on the internet, in the Cinema, TV and Streaming category and I would like to count on your vote. Then, click here to vote for us and your favorites in different categories!