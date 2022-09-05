How are the Atltico debt renegotiations going? CEO responds

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Atltico CEO Bruno Muzzi was a guest at Superesportes Interview

How are the Atltico debt renegotiations going? In an interview with supersportslast Thursday (5/9), CEO Bruno Muzzi clarified the situation.

Atltico’s onerous debt, which is the most harmful to the club’s financial health, exceeds R$500 million. In 2021, these debts cost Galo R$87 million, with interest and charges alone.

The institution “attacks” these pending issues with the money from the sale of 49.9% of Diamond Mall Multiplan – accomplished in R$ 340 million. Bruno Muzzi, however, points out that Atltico does not yet have these resources at its disposal and, therefore, is still in the negotiation phase with creditors.

“The only thing we have in our hands is Multiplan’s statement that it will exercise. Currently, Multiplan and Atltico, with their legal advisors, are talking, doing the internal due diligence on the sale. So, we still don’t have any resource available to Atltico”, he said.

“What we’ve already started talking about with the banks and other agents. But we need to have a little more definition of when this money will be available so that we can delve even further into these discussions”, he added.

The CEO also assured that Atltico will prioritize debt settlements with financial institutions, which generate higher interest than outstanding debts with businessmen.

“We are exactly at this stage: starting to talk to each one and working hard so that we can conclude the operation, and there are many technical details. We prioritize agreements with banks, because of interest rates. we talk to the banks, manage to reprofile the indebtedness, reduce it”, he projected.

How much does Atltico expect to reduce the debt?

At Galo Business Day, in May, the managers of Atltico raised the possibility of tackling almost all the onerous debts with the sale of the rest of the mall. Now, however, Bruno Muzzi adopts a more cautious speech and emphasizes the difficulties of reducing indebtedness with banks.

“It will depend a lot on the negotiations. I think that, with the banks, the chance is very small. For example: you owe 50 million and you want to pay 30. We will try to pay off the banks, renegotiate as much as possible and try to settle with the agents the best possible deals”, he guaranteed.

Finally, the CEO of Atltico and Arena MRV assured that there was no blocking of funds from the sale of the mall due to debts with agents. The director believes that, should this occur, the impact on the renegotiations will be small.

“We don’t have this blocking of resources with agents yet. Everything is under negotiation, moving forward. This has very little impact on these renegotiations. There are open conversations with everyone all the time”, he concluded.