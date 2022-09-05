How Dune has already cleverly changed the role of Feyd-Rautha’s book » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has already cleverly changed Feyd-Rautha’s role in the book, which will make Austin Butler’s character’s Dune 2 debut even better.

Even before Feyd-Rautha’s debut in Dune: Part 2Denis Villeneuve has already cleverly changed his book role to make Dune. When it comes to adapting Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel, one of the critical decisions Villeneuve made was splitting the source material into two films. There was no guarantee that dune 2 would be made by Warner Bros., but the director still felt it would be better for the story — and Dunefranchise potential – to give the story more time to breathe. The end result proved that Villeneuve was right, as 2021 Dune was a huge success that revolved around the beginning of Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet) journey.

At first DuneFrom the company’s marketing, it became clear that the accuracy of the source material was a big part of Villeneuve’s vision. Changes were made to bring the sci-fi movie to life, but the most significant moments and characters (and the giant sandworms) were included. DuneIt’s extensive cast focused primarily on House Atreides and House Harkonnen, with Paul, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) playing central roles in the narrative. Villeneuve even included characters like Chani (Zendaya) and Glossu Raban (Dave Bautista) for smaller roles that defined them as major characters in dune 2.

It is now known that Austin Butler will play Feyd-Rautha in dune 2but Villeneuve has already made a small but important change to his role as a book by making Dune. The first film covered approximately the first half of Frank Herbert’s book, and Feyd-Rautha had a small role in the story. However, Villeneuve cleverly changed this by cutting off Prince Harkonnen from Dune. He would have been a very small part of the first film in an intensely faithful adaptation, but it was better for Dune and Feyd-Rautha to postpone their debut until dune 2.

Why Feyd-Rautha is better for Dune 2

Feyd-Rautha is a much better fit for dune 2 thanks to an increased focus on House Harkonnen. Villeneuve previously confirmed that Baron Harkonnen and the rest of his House would play a much bigger role in dune 2. This is where Feyd-Rautha can enter the narrative. Now that House Harkonnen has regained control of Arrakis as shown in Dune, Feyd-Rautha should be installed as the ruler of the spice planet if Villeneuve follows the source material. This will also be linked to House Harkonnen’s attempts to secure an alliance with Emperor Shaddam IV and arrange a marriage between Feyd-Rautha and Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh).

Introducing Feyd-Rautha at dune 2 instead of the first film will also give the sequel adequate time to establish him as Paul’s rival. Both are linked to the Bene Gesserit and are seen as having the potential to become their prophesied Kwisatz Haderach. From the story of Paul in dune 2 will be strongly linked to the Fremen and discover their place in the grand scheme of the galaxy, the arrival of Feyd-Rautha will complicate matters in many ways. So even though some might be disappointed not to see the character in Dunethe shift to Feyd-Rautha’s book paper should be an improvement for Dune: Part 2.