How ‘environmental racism’ may be behind water crisis in US city

US military man drives forklift loaded with mineral water bottles

Credit, Getty Images

Over the weekend, the US military delivered more than 1 million bottles of mineral water to Jackson, a Mississippi city where thousands of people ended up without drinking water.

It is estimated that the lack of water affects more than 200 thousand people. The problem started five days ago, shortly after a series of floods affected a water treatment plant in the region.

According to the authorities, work to restore the supply is in progress. But there is still no official forecast for the situation to resolve.

Meanwhile, the population faces difficulties in carrying out everyday tasks, such as flushing, cooking, washing dishes and taking a shower. And all this in the midst of a strong heat wave.

