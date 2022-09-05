How Nicole Kidman Feels About Keith Urban Singing About His Sex Life

Admin 1 min ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married since 2006. Although both are celebrities in the entertainment industry, Kidman is a famous actor and Urban is a country music star. Kidman has been the inspiration for Urban’s art before, and Urban notably sang about the couple’s sex life in the song “Gemini.” While on the radio show The Kyle and Jackie O ShowKidman revealed her thoughts on Urban by making her the subject of her songs.

(LR) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban | Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Keith Urban wrote the song ‘Gemini’ about Nicole Kidman

In 2018, Urban released a studio album called U graphite. The album includes a song called “Gemini”, which apparently refers to Urban’s sex life with Kidman.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

How Dune has already cleverly changed the role of Feyd-Rautha’s book » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has already cleverly changed Feyd-Rautha’s role in the book, which will make …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved