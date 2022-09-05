How Nicole Kidman Feels About Keith Urban Singing About His Sex Life

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married since 2006. Although both are celebrities in the entertainment industry, Kidman is a famous actor and Urban is a country music star. Kidman has been the inspiration for Urban’s art before, and Urban notably sang about the couple’s sex life in the song “Gemini.” While on the radio show The Kyle and Jackie O ShowKidman revealed her thoughts on Urban by making her the subject of her songs.

Keith Urban wrote the song ‘Gemini’ about Nicole Kidman

In 2018, Urban released a studio album called U graphite. The album includes a song called “Gemini”, which apparently refers to Urban’s sex life with Kidman.

Kidman was born on June 20, making her astrological sign Gemini. The song includes references to Kidman’s supposed personality, along with references to Urban’s sex life with Kidman.

At the beginning of the song, Urban highlights Kidman’s personality, singing “She’s not quite a contradiction / She rolls with it / Quick with a quick decision / I’m fine with it / Strong in her strong opinions / I’m weak for it.”

The song’s chorus includes racy lyrics about Kidman being a “bed maniac”.

In the chorus, Urban sings, “She’s a maniac in bed / But a genius in the head / And I know what everybody knows / Mm mmm, baby, she’s both.”

Toward the end of the song, Urban seemingly references his sex life with Kidman again, singing, “She’ll wake you up to make love in the middle of the night / And every breath I take is brand new.”

What Nicole Kidman Thinks About Keith Urban Singing About Her

In 2019, Kidman appeared in The Kyle and Jackie O Show, an Australian radio show. During the radio show, host Kyle Sandilands mentioned the song “Gemini” to Kidman.

When asked if she approved of the song’s lyrics, Kidman replied, “I don’t censor your art if I can be a muse for it.”

She later added, “It’s embarrassing, but at the same time it’s better than saying, ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort Nicole.’”

When Sandilands brought in more lyrics from the song, Kidman declined to answer any more questions about “Gemini.”

“Shut up! You’re making this up,” Kidman said. “I won’t answer that… This is outrageous!”

Why Keith Urban Wrote the Song ‘Gemini’

While Kidman might be a little embarrassed by the song “Gemini”, Urban thinks the song came from a good place. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Urban admitted that he thinks he wrote the song because he was “missing” his wife.

Urban told Entertainment Tonight that Kidman wasn’t in the studio when he made the song, saying, “No, that’s why I got so intimate, I’m sure.”

He added: “I was missing her maybe.”

