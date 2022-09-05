How old is Sloan compared to Lexie » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Grey’s Anatomy It’s no stranger to couples with huge age differences, but what stood out the most was Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) and Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh) – so how old was Mark compared to Lexie? Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy premiered on ABC in 2005 and has since become one of the most successful and popular medical dramas in TV history. Although Grey’s Anatomy‘s quality has declined over the years, it continues to have a solid fan base that follows the story of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) closely.

Grey’s Anatomy follows the basic premise of medical dramas, focusing on the lives of surgical interns, residents and attendants who struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, which end up overlapping and giving way to a lot of drama inside and outside the hospital. Leading Grey’s Anatomy since her first episode is Meredith Grey, who started out as an intern at Seattle Grace Hospital alongside other fan-favorite characters and has now become head of general surgery at the same hospital, now called Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Through Meredith, viewers got to know many other characters close to her, though that also means they’ve witnessed a lot of tragedies and heartbreaks, as they did with Mark Sloan and Lexie Grey.

Mark Sloan was the chief of plastic surgery at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital and Lexie (who was Meredith’s half-sister) was a surgical resident at the same location. While there was an obvious and significant age difference between them, Mark and Lexie had one of the most unstable and popular romantic relationships in the world. Grey’s Anatomyleading to questions about how much older Mark was and whether their relationship might have worked out if they’d had more time on the show.

Why Lexie and Sloan broke up (was it the right choice?)

Mark Sloan was born in 1968 and Lexie Gray was born in 1984, so there was a 16 year age difference between them. The age difference between them was very much on Mark’s mind at first, as he saw “Little Gray” as a “forbidden fruit” because she was Meredith’s sister, Derek’s sister-in-law, and a “fetus”. Derek even forbade them to go out and Mark tried to stay away from Lexie out of loyalty and respect for his longtime friend, but when Lexie arrived at his hotel room, he took off his clothes and said “teach me”, they began a secret relationship.

However, the relationship between Mark and Lexie was one of the Grey’s Anatomyare the most unstable, and they often break up and get back together. Lexie and Mark ended their relationship when Mark’s 18-year-old pregnant daughter Sloan Riley arrived and Mark offered her to move in with him. Lexie wasn’t ready to start a family and be a “grandmother”, and since Mark would obviously choose his daughter and baby over her, they broke up. Lexie and Mark got back together after the hospital shooting, but they broke up again. Since the beginning of their relationship, Mark has mentioned his intention to marry Lexie on different occasions and to different people, but Lexie never felt ready to take that step. Lexie told Mark at one point that they were at different points in their lives, which made it difficult for them to be together, and Mark’s casual connections and lies didn’t make things any easier. When the plane crashed, Lexie and Mark weren’t together, but during Lexie’s final moments, Mark confessed his love for her and asked her to marry him, and she passed away after that. The relationship between Mark Sloan and Lexie Gray in Grey’s Anatomy it was complex, and while the age difference sometimes got in the way, it wasn’t the only problem in their relationship.