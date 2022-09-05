How Taiwan Prepares for Possible Chinese Invasion | World

As the fighting in Ukraine unfolds, Taiwanese people are beginning to feel the urgency to prepare for all sorts of eventualities, amid growing military pressure from China.

In recent months, authorities and civil society organizations have introduced a series of reforms and training across the island to improve the population’s combat readiness and their ability to deal with potential crises.

One of the organizations leading this effort is the Forward Alliance, which aims to improve national resilience. Since March, the NGO has offered civil defense training that teaches participants how to perform first aid, treat trauma, conduct search and rescue operations and locate shelter in emergency situations.

“We are training civilians to respond to crises,” says Enoch Wu, founder of the Forward Alliance. “The goal is to keep communities running, and the trainings help prepare citizens against natural or man-made crises.”

Training programs were originally planned to begin in August, but the war in Ukraine has heightened a sense of urgency in Taiwan. Thus, the Forward Alliance decided to bring the training forward to March, as part of its response to the increasing demands of the population.

“We’ve been getting very strong demands from communities and citizens. People want to know how they can help each other and serve their communities, even when they’re not in uniform,” Wu tells DW.

“We have modified our trainings so that more people can participate in them. We have already trained more than a thousand people, but that is not enough. We know that the whole of society must strive to develop resilience, and we need to nationalize these formations.”

War exposes Taiwan vulnerability

The alliance hosted a training session in Taiwan’s second-largest city, Taichung, on Aug. 27, for which dozens of people signed up.

Retirees, homemakers, professionals and students flocked to a local community center to learn basic first-aid skills. Most participants said that the war in Ukraine and Taiwan’s sensitive political status prompted them to attend the workshop.

“I decided to participate in the training because of the war in Ukraine,” says Cherri Lee, who works in education. “People have long enjoyed peace, but I don’t think that’s an excuse for us to remain complacent with the growing threats posed by China.”

“Having a place to get first aid information and how to respond to emergencies helps make people aware that Taiwan may not be as safe as they think,” she said.

Another participant says she thinks it is important that ordinary citizens realize that they can also be part of the first aid teams.

“I think it’s wonderful that we have the chance to learn how to help others whenever there’s a crisis,” says school counselor Jenny Chen. “With the war in Ukraine, I think there is a greater awareness of how vulnerable Taiwan can be. We need to be vigilant no matter what.”

Response to any type of crisis

Many experts point out that civil defense training will have a positive impact on society’s response to any emergency – be it a natural disaster or military conflict.

“These trainings can give the people of Taiwan a sense of urgency. And the first-aid course is very practical and can be effective in both natural disasters and wars,” says Tzu-yun Su, an analyst at the Institute of National Defense and Research. Security in Taiwan. “Its participants will be able to stay calmer in emergencies and help those closest to them.”

He believes that once the Taiwanese population understands the importance of training programs, they should be expanded. “This is a good start,” he says.

Since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in early August, China has stepped up its military activities around the island, including training for a possible blockade and potentially an invasion of Taiwanese territory.

In addition, Beijing has flown Chinese aircraft and sent ships to the so-called “median line”, an unofficial border area that separates both territories.

After repeated attempts by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to send drones near Taiwan’s Kinmen Island, China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed Taiwan’s complaints, saying the drones were only flying over “Chinese territory”, while Taipei classified the action as a provocation.

New training plan for reservists

In addition to efforts to strengthen the island’s civil defense, the Taiwanese authorities also launched a new training plan for reservists, aimed at improving the combat readiness of reserve forces.

In March, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry unveiled plans to extend training for reservists to two weeks, as well as doubling the time for combat training, such as the use of rifles.

In recent months, while the new training plan was on a trial basis, some reservists who participated in the training expressed doubts about its effectiveness – as well as the mental health of the participants.

“Although the content of the training is more solid than before, I still have doubts about how much of the experiences and skills that reservists gain from these trainings can be applied in a real military conflict,” says Chen, a reservist who participated in a training of seven days in August.

“The rifles we used were made in the 1980s. And while there were over 300 reservists in my group, the number of weapons that could actually be used was less than a tenth of the number of reservists who participated in training.”

In an interview with DW, he adds that “the active duty military also did not impose rules during training, so many reservists saw the training as a vacation. I don’t believe that the war in Ukraine necessarily raised the level of awareness among reservists about the Chinese military”.

More combat skills

Taiwanese military expert Su sees reform of reservist training as a gradual process rather than a revolution.

“While much progress can still be made with regard to training reservists, a significant function of the current plan is to cultivate the defense force support mentality in Taiwan’s civil society,” he tells DW.

“The content could be more in-depth, but the current structure is very useful for Taiwan’s national security and defense, as well as cultivating the spirit of supporting the defense force in society.”

Su suggests that Taiwanese authorities should place more emphasis on live ammunition exercises during reservist training, as this is an important aspect of combat skills.

“Other parts of the training could be reduced, but I think the authorities should focus on improving the combat skills of the reservists. I mean, the military should invest more in this area”, he concludes.