How to bet on Lotofácil de Independência, which pays BRL 180 million?

Lotofácil da Independência will draw a prize estimated at BRL 180 millions. The Caixa Econômica Federal draw takes place every year, and in 2021 it paid BRL 159 million to 57 winners from various states in Brazil.

As it is a contest that takes place on a special date, the prize does not accumulate. If no one hits the 15 numbers drawn, the value is distributed among the people who hit 14 numbers, and so on, until there is a winner.

The draw will take place on September 10 (Saturday). The event starts at 8 pm and will take place at Espaço de Loterias da Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

How to bet?

To bet on Lotofácil da Independência, the player will have to choose between 15 and 20 numbers in a card of 25 options. The bet with 15 tens is the simplest, it costs R$ 2.50, but the value increases according to the number of numbers chosen.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm on September 10, through lottery agencies, on Caixa’s website or lottery app. To bet on the internet, the minimum amount is R$ 30, however, the bettor can choose as many modalities as he prefers.

Last year’s contest

The 2021 Lotofácil de Independência had 57 winners in 16 states across the country. Each winner received the amount of R$ 2,791,889.55, the largest in the history of this category.

The winners lived in the following states: SP (18), PR (5), SC (5), BA (3), GO (3), MG (2), PA (2), RJ (2), CE (1) ), ES (1), MA (1), MS (1), MT (1), PE (1), SE (1) and DF (1). In addition, 9 bets made online also won.

The numbers drawn were: 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 12 – 13 -15 – 17 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.

Here’s how the winners of the other prizes were distributed:

10,288 punters got it right 14 tens and each received the value of BRL 1,124.02 ;

and each received the value of ; 292,658 punters got it right 13 tens and each received the value of BRL 25.00 ;

and each received the value of ; 3,577,748 players got it right 12 tens and each one will receive the value of BRL 10.00 ;

and each one will receive the value of ; 18,451,178 players got it right 11 tens and each received the value of BRL 5.00.

