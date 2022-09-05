How to Block and Unblock Popups on iPhone

Ad pop-ups can be inconvenient, or even hide scams with promises of prizes, so blocking and unblocking pop-ups on iPhone is a useful knowledge that ensures safety and comfort when using your phone.

Before jumping into the options, a good tool to keep an eye on if you’re getting a lot of pop-ups is to turn on your iPhone’s notification summary. The function allows you to schedule when you will receive summaries and is great for keeping track of everything that happens on the device.

Check below what you can do to receive fewer pop-ups when using the Safari browser, installed by default on iPhones, or general settings on the device.

1. Safari Security Settings

Go to “Settings” and swipe until you find “Safari”; In the “General” section, enable “Block Pop-ups” Scroll down a little further, and in the “Privacy and Security” section, enable “Fraud Site Warning”; In the same section, enable “Privacy Preservation Ad Metering”.

Block or unblock pop-ups on iPhone through app settings (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

If you want to unblock the pop-ups, just follow the same path and disable the native function of Safari for iPhone.

2. Antivirus

There are great options available on the market, some of which you can find in the text on the side, which guarantee more security for your device, in addition to offering options to block pop-ups that can annoy the user.

3. Keep your software up to date

Keeping your iPhone software up to date helps not only Safari but the entire phone by fixing potential bugs and security issues. To check for software updates, follow the steps below.

Go to “Settings” on your iPhone; Swipe the screen and tap “General”; Go to “Software Update”; Wait for it to load, tap “Learn more…” to read the patch notes; Then tap “Download and Install”; Enter the device lock code and wait.

Check iPhone update, keeping hold safe (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

4. Productivity Apps

In the App Store there are some app options that block pop-ups on iPhone, one of the main ones is BlockBear! (iPhone) free application that allows various security options when browsing the internet, such as tracking blocking, cookies and pop-ups.

Download the app and follow the steps below to activate it.

Go to “Settings” and access “Safari”; In the “General” section, tap on “Extensions”; Allow BlockBear! go to Safari.

Authorize BlackBear! to access Safari and block pop-ups (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

Ready! These are some interesting options to block pop-ups on iPhone and have smooth browsing on your phone.