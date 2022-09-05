How To Save Money | 5 apps to save

Want to save money but don’t know how to save money or where to start? There are some apps that will help you in this process. Within this category, you can find everything from solutions to control your finances to investment platforms to invest the money you managed to save.

In addition to these solutions, you can also turn to apps and websites that offer cashback and discounts. That way, you can save money every time you buy something. Among them, we recommend Ame Digital and Meliuz. In this list, it is even worth resorting to credit cards with no annual fee that offer cashback.

1. Organize

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Price: free with purchase options

Organizze is a financial control application. The platform allows you to intuitively record income and expenses, as well as create goals for your money. The highlight here is the possibility of connecting the app to your invoices. With this, you won’t let any expense go unnoticed.

To save money, it is important that you record your income and expenses periodically (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

2. furniture

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Price: free with purchase options

Mobills is another option to control your finances. Very similar to the application above, it has the most basic functions and also allows you to import your credit card statement. On this platform, however, the user has more customization options when it comes to creating financial goals.

Mobills is another solution besides Organizze to record monthly movements (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

3. Google Sheets or Excel

If you like more traditional methods, the good old spreadsheet also lets you save money. Through a simple template, in Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets, you can record your income, fixed expenses and variable expenses. There are also some ready-made spreadsheet templates on the web that can make your job easier.

4. NuInvest

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Price: free with purchase options

NuInvest, formerly EasyInvest, is an investment platform. After using the above resources to save your money, it is highly recommended that you invest it. With a broad scope, the platform includes fixed and variable income. Therefore, it is possible to find anything from Treasury Direct bonds to stocks.

After saving money, it’s important that you invest to make it pay off (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

5. Clear

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Price: free with purchase options

Clear is also an investment platform. Unlike NuInvest, however, its focus is on equity. As a result, the user will find a wider range of shares, FIIs, BDRs and other options.

Clear, unlike NuInvest, only offers equity options (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

Although many don’t know it, some banking apps also allow you to invest. As an example, we cite Banco Inter and Banco do Brasil. This practice, as you can see, is common in both digital and more traditional banks. In general, they include both fixed and variable income in the catalog.