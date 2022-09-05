How to scan photo by cell phone? 5 Apps for Android and iPhone | Productivity

Scanning a photo by cell phone is a procedure that can be done through applications available for Android and iPhone (iOS). Among the options are Google PhotoScan, CammScanner, Notes and Microsoft Lens, which in addition to scanning high quality images, also allow you to use other resources for free. The operation of the services is similar, and in all of them it is necessary to carry out the process in an environment with good lighting. Check out, below, five platforms to scan photos on your smartphone.

Available for Android and iPhone (iOS), the app allows you to scan several photos and even eliminate possible reflections. To do this, open the app and tap on “Start Scan”. Then, give the camera permission, and when it opens, aim your phone at the photo you want to scan. Then, press the central button to start the process and wait for a small fixed circle to appear in the center of the image, as well as four other white circles in the corners of the photo.

Once this is done, move the smartphone so that the central circle fits into another. Then, wait for it to load and repeat the process on all corners of the photo. When finished, tap on the saved image; you can rotate it and adjust the corners. Finally, click on “Done”.

It is worth mentioning, however, that before starting the process, it is necessary to use the side buttons on the main screen to activate and deactivate Flash. But if you want to do everything faster, just tap on the effects button. Thus, the image will be saved without the need to move the camera to the circles – although the final result can be with reflections.

CamScanner makes it possible to scan various types of files such as books, personal documents and photos. To use it, hit the “HD Scan Start Here” button and allow the app access to the camera. Then, place it over the image and press the central button to start the process. Once this is done, adjust the borders according to your preference and tap on the “Next Step” option.

After doing that, check the scanned file and decide if you want to put an effect or add some text. When everything is ok, press the green button, located in the lower right corner, to save.

In addition to scanning, the app allows you to improve the quality of images, convert PDFs and other files to different formats, make copies of identity documents, convert photos of texts into editable word files and scan open books and turn them into two pages. If you want to unlock more features, such as HD resolution and use without watermarks or advertisements, you must activate the Premium version, for R$ 127.33 per year, with a three-day free trial.

With Microsoft Lens, you can quickly save documents, business cards and photos. After downloading, open it and activate access to the cell phone gallery. Then, select the “Start Verification” option and accept the terms of use. Once this is done, give permission to access the camera and, at the bottom, change the capture mode to “Photo”.

Then, position the camera over the image to be scanned and tap the white button. After scanning, you can add filters, crop, rotate or add text and drawings. At the end, press “Done”, choose the location where you want to store the file and select “Save”.

Before scanning, you can turn the flash on and off, change the resolution in the settings and preview media files that can be improved with the help of the app. There are also options to extract texts from documents, read tables or texts aloud, in more than 30 languages.

It is possible to make scans quickly by TurboScan. To do so, the app has three buttons, the first of which allows you to take a photo; the second, three photos and choose the best one; and the third, select an image saved in the gallery. It is worth mentioning that in the first two cases, it is necessary to allow the app to use the camera. Then, aim the phone over the photograph and press the central button.

After the procedure, adjust the photo frame and tap the “Check” symbol located in the upper right corner. Then edit the photo by selecting from different effects and colors. When finished, press the arrow in the upper right corner to save.

Also, by touching the three dots on the edge of the app, the user has access to the settings area, where it is possible to configure various preferences – such as backup, file size and flash usage. The free version allows you to scan only 3 photos per day. However, with the payment of R$ 3.99, the service can be used unlimitedly.

iPhone (iOS) users can scan photos through their phone with the system’s native Notes app. To do this, open it and select “Create Note” in the lower right corner. Then, tap inside the note as if you were going to type, and so more options will appear. Among them, select the camera icon and click on “Scan documents”.

Once this is done, the cell phone camera will open and just position it over the photo to be scanned. Then, tap the center button of the app, adjust the borders and select “Keep scanning” or “Repeat”. Finally, tap on “Save”.

In addition to scanning, you can also use the app to save important notes, make drawings, save photos, set up tables, create lists and even sync the app with other note-taking services, such as Evernote.

