How Tom Cruise Did The Burj Khalifa Trick » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

This is how Tom Cruise climbed the Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol. As an actor with a growing list of extremely dangerous stunts over the years, scaling the exterior of the Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible’s fourth part is perhaps Cruise’s most famous feat of courage, as it is the tallest building in the world. Since then, Cruise has continued to defy death in several stunt films such as Mission: Impossible: Fallout’s HALO High. Still, Tom Cruise in the Burj Khalifa, clinging to the skyscraper’s windows with just a pair of suction gloves, has become a milestone in movie history.

Ghost Protocol takes Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt to Dubai in search of some nuclear launch codes after Kurt Hendricks aka Cobalt (Michael Nyquist), a Russian nuclear strategist, steals a devastating weapon to start a nuclear war between the US and the Russia. As Mission Impossible fans already know, neither the franchise nor its star tends to take the easy way out. So, Ethan Hunt must reach the 130th floor of the 2,722-foot skyscraper and ditch the elevator in favor of a pair of special suction gloves (one of which quickly malfunctions). Sure, he has a head start of no less than 123 floors, but that just makes the start of his climb even more hair-raising. As if that wasn’t enough, he then rappels down the building and takes a leap of faith towards the same window he came out of, almost missing and hanging off one foot with the help of William Brandt (Jeremy Renner) and Jane Carter (Paula Patton).

To get Tom Cruise into the Burj Khalifa, he had to be fitted with a harness carefully fixed at strategic points in the building, which required the studio to obtain special permits to drill holes in floors and walls and break about 26 windows. Director Brad Bird – in his live-action directorial debut following The Incredibles and Ratatouille – consulted with various professionals from different fields, such as engineers, professional climbers and stuntmen to ensure the safety of the shoot. He even considered using a dedicated stuntman, but as he has done for most of his career, Tom Cruise has done his own stunts.

Explanation of Tom Cruise’s Burj Khalifa Trick

What Tom Cruise didn’t expect was that the tight belt would cut off his circulation, so filming had to be completed as efficiently and quickly as possible. Otherwise, his lower body would start to go numb, which would make it harder for him to get to safety quickly. Also, the sequence was shot in IMAX, which meant the cameras would run out of film extremely quickly. The footage had to be shipped back to Los Angeles, and Brad Bird couldn’t verify that it was okay until it was revealed a few days later. The helicopters they were filming also had a 30-minute flight limit at a time, so the crew had to make every take count.

The Formation for Mission Impossible The coup that landed Tom Cruise in the Burj Khalifa was also extremely thorough and calculated. The team built a glass wall to simulate the real building exterior and had Tom Cruise up and down several times to familiarize him with the discomfort of the harness and the physical cost of the ascent. They even heated the wall with artificial lights to simulate the temperature of the Burj Khalifa’s windows. It looks like all of this preparation served its purpose, as Cruise pulled off the stunt as if it were any other sequel.

Why Tom Cruise at the Burj Khalifa Is the Best Mission Impossible Heist

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise has seen him pull off a lot of incredible stunts like hanging from a plane, holding his breath for six minutes to pull off an underwater heist, and performing 109 HALO jumps to get the perfect shot. But of all these stunts in the Tom Cruise movie, the iconic Burj Khalifa sequel is the best testament to the actor’s dedication to his craft. It’s the most emotional sequel for audiences, and it was extremely dangerous, exhausting, and probably terrifying for Cruise himself. But the results are impressive; Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol has one of the best stunt scenes captured on camera. Climbing the side of the tallest building in the world – for real – grants eternal franchise rights to any action series worth its salt.