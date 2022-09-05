How Zoë Kravitz Really Feels About Having Famous Parents

ads

Zoë Kravitz was born into the entertainment industry and the bar was quite high. Her father Lenny Kravitz is a four-time Grammy winner, while her mother Lisa Bonet starred in one of the most famous comedies of all time, “The Cosby Show”. With that being said, Zoë’s career choice wasn’t necessarily because of her parenting occupations. In February, she told Elle that her passion for acting started at a very young age. “As a child, I performed at my grandparents’ house. And it had nothing to do with who my family was. It was because I loved it,” she revealed.

While on the rise, Zoë revealed that she initially felt that the opportunities she was given were being handed to her just because of her family name. She told InStyle in 2019 (via Yahoo), “I’ve always felt like I needed to work a lot harder to prove I wasn’t just on the ride, you know.” While Zoë admitted that having Lenny and Bonet as her parents opened doors for her, she insisted it only got her so far. “I really don’t think my last name is going to do anything for the filmmakers I want to work with, but the rest of the world might think the only reason I have these jobs is because of where I come from. a lot of my ambition starts,” Zoë continued.