Hulk scores and becomes the 30th top scorer in Atlético’s history

The 50 greatest scorers in Atlético’s history
Hulk has a few more close targets in the list of Galo’s top scorers: Aílton (63), Lauro (64), Amorim (65) and Ronaldo (67). The 25th on the list, former striker Renaldo, is further away: 79 goals scored.
The top scorer in Atlético’s history is Reinaldo, with 255 goals scored. Following are Dario (211), Mário de Castro (195), Guará (168) and Lucas Miranda (152).
Hulk season
Hulk started the 2022 season flying, but has recently dropped in performance. In the first 19 games of the year, he scored 18 times, an average of almost one goal per game.
Afterwards, the performance dropped, as well as that of the entire team. In the last 23 games, there were only eight goals scored, only four of them rolling.
Hulk’s numbers, who scored for the second game in a row, are good this year. In 42 games, there are 26 goals and five assists, totaling 31 direct participations.