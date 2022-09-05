Hulk scores and becomes the 30th top scorer in Atlético’s history

photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Hulk took advantage of Sasha’s cross and rocked Atlético-GO’s nets

One of the great idols in Atlético’s history, striker Hulk reached the rank of the club’s 30th top scorer of all time. The number 7 took advantage of Eduardo Sasha’s low cross and scored the second goal in Galo’s victory over Atlético-GO, 2-0, at Antônio Accioly Stadium, for the Brazilian Championship. It was the 62nd time that the star rocked the net for Alvinegro.

The 50 greatest scorers in Atlético’s history The idol tied with Euller, the “Son of the Wind”, as the 30th top scorer in Atlético’s history. The former striker scored 62 goals in 167 matches for Galo. Hulk reached the number in 110 games (see list below) .

Hulk has a few more close targets in the list of Galo’s top scorers: Aílton (63), Lauro (64), Amorim (65) and Ronaldo (67). The 25th on the list, former striker Renaldo, is further away: 79 goals scored.

The top scorer in Atlético’s history is Reinaldo, with 255 goals scored. Following are Dario (211), Mário de Castro (195), Guará (168) and Lucas Miranda (152).

Hulk season

Hulk started the 2022 season flying, but has recently dropped in performance. In the first 19 games of the year, he scored 18 times, an average of almost one goal per game.

Afterwards, the performance dropped, as well as that of the entire team. In the last 23 games, there were only eight goals scored, only four of them rolling.

Hulk’s numbers, who scored for the second game in a row, are good this year. In 42 games, there are 26 goals and five assists, totaling 31 direct participations.