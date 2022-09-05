I Am Legend 2’s Darkseeker Theory Is A Dark Way For Will Smith To Return

One I am legend 2 Theory suggests that Will Smith’s Robert Neville could return in the sequel under grim circumstances. Despite 2007 I’m the Legend ended with Neville’s death, Will Smith will return to I am legend 2 with some optimism that Robert Neville is alive, as his body was never shown. However, despite this optimism, a return of Will Smith as Robert Neville may not be good news for the character.

I’m the Legend, based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same title, follows Neville and his dog, Samantha, as the only known survivors of a catastrophic event where an attempt to cure cancer inadvertently infects 99% of humanity, turning most of them into bloodthirsty mutants. called Darkseekers. Neville wanders the desolate streets of Manhattan, talking to mannequins to alleviate his loneliness and experimenting on rats to try to find a cure. Neville eventually captures a female Darkseeker and discovers two survivors named Anna (Alice Braga) and Ethan. Inside I’m the LegendIn the tense ending of, Neville finds a cure and then sacrifices himself to save her, throwing himself at an oncoming Darkseeker while holding a grenade, killing them both. Anna and Ethan escape, with Neville’s heroic actions solidifying him as a legend among a colony of survivors discovered at Bethel.

I’m the LegendThe hopeful conclusion of is not the same ending as Matheson’s novel, which ends Neville’s story in a darker way, with some speculating that this absent book ending could appear in I am legend 2. There’s some buzz surrounding the sequel, with Will Smith set to return, as well as I’m the Legend screenwriter Akiva Goldsman and Michael B. Jordon also signed an undisclosed role. However, with I’m the Legend concluding with the death of Robert Neville and Anna finding her way to survival, it’s hard to imagine what’s left to happen in the story, especially if Neville remains dead. It seems likely that Neville will survive, even if I am legend 2 have to retcon I’m the Legendfinal scene. In fact, the success of the film is counting on it.

I Am Legend 2 needs to have Will Smith’s Robert Neville alive.

I’m the Legend owes much of its success to Will Smith’s performance as Robert Neville. Although I’m the Legend it’s a tense action horror full of mutated vampires, it’s also a story about loneliness. Smith acts alone with only Sam, the dog, Fred, the Dummy, and the occasional Darkseeker for company for most of the film’s runtime. It perfectly captures Neville’s feelings of loss, regret and loneliness, as well as his determination to make things right as he desperately searches for a cure. Will Smith’s performance is especially realistic, with Robert Neville’s journey from despair to hope anchoring everything in the story. While the legend of Robert Neville may continue to inspire the colony of survivors at Bethel, it is his true story and Smith’s performance that make I’m the Legend so captivating.

Arguably, I am legend 2 doesn’t have to work very hard to create an alternate reality where Neville somehow survives, because I’m the Legend already did this with your alternate ending. In this ending, Neville also discovers that the Darkseekers are not the mindless monsters he believes them to be. Instead, as the Darkseeker breaks into their home, the Darkseeker leader draws a butterfly, reminding Neville of his own story of loss and matching a butterfly tattoo on the captured Darkseeker’s arm. Through this symbolic encounter, Neville faces the reality of how many of these beings he has killed. Robert Neville stops fighting and leaves for Vermont with Anna and Ethan. I’m the Legend director Francis Lawrence scrapped this ending due to poor test screenings, but it follows the themes of the book much more closely, as well as opening a path for Robert Neville to survive. In this case, I am legend 2the sin of leaving Robert Neville dead would be greater than the sin of retelling I’m the Legendoriginal ending of to keep you alive.

Theory: Will Smith Returns as a Darkseeker Prisoner

I’m the LegendRobert Neville’s alternate ending may allow Robert Neville to survive, but it doesn’t set him up for more conflict between him and the Darkseekers, which is certainly also necessary for I am legend 2 Be successful. However, a theory, which could work both in the use of I’m the LegendNeville’s alternate ending, or in inventing some way for him to have survived the original explosive ending, puts Neville directly in danger while also developing I’m the Legend‘s Darkseekers even more. In this ending, Neville would not only survive the events of I’m the Legend but would become a prisoner of the Darkseekers.

Will Smith’s Neville could survive the blast somehow, with his dead body visually missing at the end of I’m the Legend making room for this possibility. If that happens, it would also make sense to many of the Darkseekers present at the end of the game. I’m the Legend also survive. Assuming that happens, the Darkseekers may choose to capture Neville, just as he captured one of them, rather than exact immediate bloody revenge. Perhaps through Neville’s imprisonment, the Darkseekers will try to punish him for all he’s done to them, perhaps giving Neville a chance to feel the same empathy for them and come face to face with his own violence towards them, as the finale. alternative of I’m the Legend already tried to explore. While this premise could be a very dark way for Will Smith to return, it would further develop the Darkseekers and create more ethical conflicts.

Smith as a Darkseeker prisoner in I Am Legend 2 restores a scene that was missing from the book

In Richard Matheson’s novel, Robert Neville follows a journey similar to that of Will Smith’s Neville in I’m the Legend, with the book’s Robert Neville also meeting a “survivor” named Ruth. At this point, the stories drastically deviate from the paths, as Ruth, unlike Anna, is actually one of the Darkseekers (who are just vampires, in the novel), who confronts him with the death of many of her friends, including her husband. In fact, Robert Neville ends up being imprisoned by the vampires and Ruth reveals that they have developed a new society with her as their senior leader. This society is far more sentient and intelligent than Neville imagined. In this ending, Robert Neville still dies taking a suicide pill given to him by Ruth. As he dies at the end of Matheson, Neville contemplates the fact that just as vampires are a terrifying legend to humans, he will now be the same kind of legend to this new vampire society, which they fear and hate because he killed them. a lot of them. .

I am legend 2Darkseeker’s Prisoner Theory creates the perfect opportunity to explore this darker meaning of the title. I’m the Legend as constructed by Matheson. Neville’s imprisonment in the book ultimately leads to discovering Matheson’s main themes, exploring how much we share in common with our enemy and how our own myths and legends are often constructed. The original I’m the Legend The film makes the decision to end on a note of hope for humanity, but there is plenty of evidence through the existence of the alternate ending that Frances Lawrence and Avika Goldsman were interested in remaining loyal to Matheson’s darker ideas.

With Neville having already died a hero, perhaps deconstructing his heroism by exploring the humanity that still remains in the new Darkseeker society is just the surprising direction. I am legend 2 need. Through this theory, the story will still focus on Will Smith’s Robert Neville, who is vital to the project as he takes it into uncharted territory. While there are other avenues for Robert Neville’s return, the Darkseeker prisoner theory allows I am legend 2 to stay true to its source material, while staying rooted in the horror genre in which the book was written. Either way, Will Smith’s return could be even darker and lonelier for Robert Neville than his journey in the original. I’m the Legend.