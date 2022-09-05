“I can’t believe he had the courage to say that”; Yuri Alberto ‘gets real’ about Palmeiras and “bomb” statement on the web

Palmeiras and Corinthians are century-old rivals. Any game between them has a huge audience and can culminate in a crisis for the loser. In recent games, Timão has “suffered” with Verdão, who has even won with a certain ease. Coach Vítor Pereira even almost fell after a new defeat in derby.

After the game between Corinthians x Internacional, a well curious striker Yuri Alberto has drawn the attention of Palmeiras fans. Alvinegro lost the chance to be vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship again, but the owner of the team commanded by Vítor Pereira made a point of mentioning Palmeiras and said that they will arrive in Abel’s team.

“I have high expectations that we arrive in Palmeiras. escaped a victory”, said Yuri Alberto.

The declaration comes reverberating a lot on social media. Any speech by a rival quoting the other makes headlines everywhere. Even more being an important player, who was almost hired by Palmeiras when he was playing for Internacional.

Verdão wanted to invest heavily in his signing, but Inter held on and sold it to O zenith, from Russia. He stayed there for a short time and soon returned to Brazil to play for Corinthians. He took a while to score the first goal, but now he is returning to his best phase, but to reach Palmeiras, he needs to “dry up” a lot.