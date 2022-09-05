“If Renato stays…”; Grêmio doesn’t stop at Marcelo Grohe and ‘forwards’ the arrival of top scorer for 2023

Grêmio recently made the decision to fire Roger Machado and hire Renato Gaúcho, one of the old acquaintances of Grêmio fans. With that, Grêmio’s management has already started planning the team’s squad for 2023, but it is not yet known if Renato Gaúcho will stay on the team for the next season.

With the arrival of Renato Gaúcho, plus the team’s probable access to Serie A, some names began to circulate as options for the next year, such as Marcelo Grohe, who has already made a beautiful stint in the team, it was also reported that Douglas Costa would be interested in returning, but according to journalist Vagner Martins, the news doesn’t stop there.

That’s because the journalist said he received information that if Renato Gaúcho stays for 2023, Grêmio will try to hire Pedro Raul, a striker from Goiás who is one of the top scorers of the Brasileirão. The hiring depends on Renato’s permanence, as the coach and Pedro have the same manager, which would facilitate conversations.

“So, Renato staying, there’s this conditional, different from Marcelo Grohe, who doesn’t have a conditional, from Pedro Raul I have, if Renato stays, Pedro Raul will be Grêmio’s striker next season, I don’t know if he’ll be a starter, but if Renato stays and Grêmio succeeds, he’ll go back and get Pedro for the next season“, stated Vagner on his Youtube channel.

For Goiás, Pedro Raul participated in 38 matches and swung the opposing nets 19 times, drawing praise even Tite, from the Brazilian national team, who recognized the striker’s good moment.