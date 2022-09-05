IFMS opens contest with salary of up to R$ 4.1 thousand for middle and higher levels – Cities

Campi of the Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Mato Grosso do Sul, located in Campo Grande (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

The IFMS (Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Mato Grosso do Sul) has opened a competition with 42 vacancies for positions of Administrative Technician in Education, at medium and higher levels, with a salary of up to R$ 4.1 thousand. The notice was published this Monday (5), in the Official Gazette. Click here to check all the information.

The opportunities are for the campuses located in Campo Grande, Corumbá, Coxim, Aquidauana, Dourados, Jardim, Naviraí, Nova Andradina, Ponta Porã and Três Lagoas.

For the middle level (C) there are six vacancies for Student Assistants, with initial gross remuneration of R$ 1,945.07.

With a salary of R$ 2,446.96, at level D, there are ten vacancies for Assistant in Administration; Laboratory Technician – Food (1); Laboratory Technician – Buildings (3); Laboratory Technician – Informatics (6), Laboratory Technician – Mechanics (2), Information Technology Technician (6), Accounting Technician.

Salary of R$ 4,180.66, at level E, for the positions of Information Technology Analyst (1); Social Assistance (1); Librarian/Documentalist (2); Physician/Occupational Physician (1).

phases – The Objective Test will consist of 50 questions distributed by knowledge areas. There will be ten questions Portuguese Language; ten of Legislation; twenty of Specific Knowledge; five Computers; and five of Logical Reasoning.

The registration fee varies from R$70 to R$100, depending on the level of education. The application period starts today and runs until September 29.

The candidate information card with the test location and time must be issued at the electronic address www.institutoaocp.org.brfrom the 31st of October.