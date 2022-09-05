India leaves the United Kingdom behind, whose economy is already causing ‘alarm’ – 04/09/2022 – Nelson de Sá

Featured on Bloomberg’s weekend, with reproduction by Indians as Business Standard, “UK lags behind India and becomes sixth largest economy”. Just below, “Former British colony ahead of the United Kingdom”.

On social media, analysts like anshul saxena and others, including the Americans (above), tried to correct the two statements, to “India passes the United Kingdom and becomes the fifth largest economy in the world” and “India ahead of the ex-colonizer”.

the chinese Hu Xijin he added that “India will continue to colonize and ‘Indianize’ the UK” and “one day Indian-accented English will become standard English in the world. Go ahead, India!”

Bloomberg gave the UK primacy in the news, as its text makes clear, because “Britain’s decline in international rankings is an unwelcome backdrop for the new prime minister”, who finally leaves this Monday (5).

The favorite is Liz Truss, who has been questioned by anonymous “allies” via the New York Times, Financial Times and others. “Diplomats say relations could get turbulent with the US and even more so with Europe,” the first reported.

In a speech in July, Boris Johnson advised anyone who succeeds him: “Stay close to the Americans.” But Truss “shows no reverence for the ‘special relationship’ between” the two, citing other “important allies”, in particular the Baltics.

Turbulence with China is also expected. According to the London Times, Truss promised to declare the Asian giant, Britain’s third-largest trading partner, behind the US and the European Union, a “threat” to her country.

The Global Times, linked to the Chinese CP, published an analysis defending the new government’s “pragmatism” in bilateral relations, arguing that “cooperation with Beijing offers London a way out” of its current problems.

As CNBC highlighted weeks ago, the British central bank warned that the economy would enter its longest recession since the 2008 crisis in October; and one financial bank assessed it as “increasingly looking more like an emerging market”, listing “political instability, trade disruptions, energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation”.

Bloomberg published over the weekend reports such as “Even Truss supporters fear his plans will wreak havoc” and “Truss’s plan to boost economy already alarms markets”, due to the drop in revenue. Bank of America warned in a statement that under Truss, the country will “depend on the kindness of strangers” for funding.

BAGGAGE FREE

With extensive national coverage, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, launched the new Navy flag, without the British “colonial cross”. “A historic step that will rid our nation of colonial baggage,” he posted on social media.