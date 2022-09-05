Inside Anne Hathaway’s Relationship With Julie Andrews After The Princess Diaries

ads

Fans of “Princess Diaries”, eat your hearts out: Anne Hathaway is as inspired by Julie Andrews as Princess Mia was by Queen Clarisse!

Hathaway made her feelings towards Andrews clear in a 2018 Instagram post where she wished him a happy birthday and thanked him for the huge impact he’s had on her life, not just professionally but personally. Crediting his former co-star with lessons from “Grace,” “Patience,” and “Respect,” among others, the actor wrote, “If I know anything about this, it’s because I’ve been lucky enough to have learned it from the best. from the start.”

However, that’s not to say the “The Witches” actor wasn’t nervous, going on their first date! In fact, a 2001 interview republished by the “Matt and Greg Used to Interview Movie Stars” podcast in 2019 revealed that when they first met, Hathaway “was shaking like a leaf.” However, Andrews was quick to put her at ease. “Julie pulled me into a giant bear hug, gave me a kiss on the cheek and said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you, we’re going to have so much fun doing this,’” she smiled. For Hathaway, it came as a shock, especially since she grew up idolizing Andrews. However, soon after they started working together, she realized that in addition to being The Julie Andrews, “She’s ‘Jules’ … and I think it’s proof of what a real, genuine, warm person she is.”