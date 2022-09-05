iPad Pro (2nd generation) has the best offer to date and is 60% cheaper than the new model – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

For those who are looking for a top-of-the-line iPad and don’t see the need for an Apple M1 chip in the device, present only in the brand’s newest model, the 11″ iPad Pro (2020), with A12Z Bionic chip and 256 GB of storage, is 60% cheaper than the current model. In this Fast Shop offer, the tablet costs BRL 4,699.06 with Zoom’s 6% cashback. See below how to take advantage of the offer.

iPad Pro 2020 (Image: Tecnoblog / Paulo Barba)

Currently, the iPad Pro with M1 costs R$ 11,999 on the company’s website. Its 2020 version (2nd generation), however, can be found on sale today at Fast Shop:

But the discount doesn’t stop there. When applying the Zoom cashback, the value of R$ 4,999.00 drops to BRL 4,699.06 in cash with 6% cashback (BRL 299.94)so the device can be purchased 60% cheaper than the current version.

💰 How Zoom cashback works

Benefit that returns part of the amount spent on the purchase, the Zoom cashback is valid for any user who has an account created on the site and accesses an offer with cashback for its redirection. When making the purchase, however, it is necessary to have the same Zoom email registered in the e-commerce in question, and not to use a third-party browser extension to complete the order.

Launched in 2021, Zoom cashback has a partnership with Magalu Pay and AME Digital, so users who already have an account on one of the services will continue to earn with them and receive cash back twice.

For the avoidance of doubt, it is worth following our detailed step-by-step guide on how to find and buy a product using Zoom’s cashback, as well as checking out the explanation on how to transfer the value of the digital wallet through the app, whether for Android or iOS.

In doubt between the 2020 and 2021 iPad Pro?

iPad Pro 2020 vs iPad Pro 2021 (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

If you’re tempted to take advantage of the promotion, but don’t know the differences between the 2nd generation iPad and the latest model released by Steve Jobs’ company, it’s important to check out the comparison we made between the 2020 and 2021 iPad Pro .

The biggest difference between the devices is in the device’s processor, which in the old version is the Apple A12Z, while in the 2021 model it is the Apple M1 – also present in the brand’s latest computers. A change that, in practical terms, represents up to 50% more speed and 40% better graphics performance.

In addition, there are also some differences in the display technology, which appear only in the 12.9” versions, and changes in the RAM memory of the devices. While the 2020 iPad has 6GB, the 2021 iPad has 8GB (in versions with 128, 256 or 512GB of storage) or 16GB (in models with 1 or 2TB).

Another point worth remembering is that the Stage Manager, a novelty of iPadOS 16 in which it is possible to adjust the size of app windows, positioning them at will, is limited only to iPads with Apple M1.

🔍 Keep an eye out for more offers!

TB findings: real curation of offers, no tail tied (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

If you liked this tip and want to take advantage of more promotions, join the TB Findings! Our Telegram and WhatsApp groups are updated daily with unmissable offers for those who want to save on their purchases and subscriptions.

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.