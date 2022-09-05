iPhone 14, New Apple Watch and More: What to Expect at Wednesday’s Apple Event | Technology

Apple scheduled for this Wednesday (7) an online event in which it should reveal its new products. The brand is expected to make official the iPhone 14 line, the new generation of headphones and the Apple Watch Series 8 watch.

The broadcast takes place from 14 pm (Brasilia time). See what to expect:

Apple should keep the tradition of launching four smartphones, but the mini version may be discontinued. According to the news website “CNBC”, the company plans to launch two iPhones 14, one with a 6.1-inch screen and another with a 6.7-inch screen.

The Pro and Pro Max variants can get “aggressive” upgrades over past generations, such as a smaller notch and new, more powerful A16 Bionic processor (unrevealed at this time).

Still for the Pro models, in addition to news in video recording, it is expected that the main camera produce 48 megapixel photos. Until then, all iPhones only output 12 megapixel images.

Finally, new devices can gain the Always On Display mode (always on display)to display widgets and other information on the lock screen, a feature already known to Android users for a long time.

Along with iPhones, Apple often renews the line of smart watches. For this year, it is expected that two models will be presented, being Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 8 Pro.

According to the Wall Street Journal, they can bring body temperature sensor and sleep tracking improvements. Aimed at athletes, the Series 8 Pro should come with a larger screen and stronger finish.

A new Apple Watch SE is also expected to be introduced, which is the more “affordable” version of the brand’s popular watch.

The AirPods 3 were released in October last year, while the AirPods Pro have not been updated since 2019.

O This year’s fone Pro should arrive with a new designnow without stem.

According to the website “Techcrunch”, the headphones’ transport box can be equipped with a speaker, useful in case the user loses the accessory, being possible to locate it through the Find My functionality (Search network), on iPhones.

The company may also announce new mixed reality glasses (AR/VR). Expectations for the release increased after registrations emerged in some countries with the following names: “Reality One”, “Reality Pro” and “Reality Processor”.

The company is not expected to announce new iPads and Macs at the event — and the announcement of the updated lineup is expected later in October.

iOS 16 was introduced in early July during Apple’s developer conference (WWDC 2022), and has been in beta (testing) since then. This Wednesday, the company should announce the release date to everyone.

All iPhones from 8 are compatible with the new generation of software. As a result, the 1st generation iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus and SE will no longer receive the update.

