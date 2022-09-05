iPhone on the rise: Digital influencers prefer Apple cell phones to do online work

São José dos Campos-SP, September 5, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – The iPhone is on the rise in the cell phone market. After all, it has several features and draws the attention of digital influencers due to the ease of handling.

That’s because the iPhone, with its advanced features and greater storage capacity, has become an important ally for digital influencers. Even because of this, they gain momentum and value in the market, becoming increasingly desired items. One of the reasons for the preference, more than the status, is the iPhone’s functionality on Instagram, which is better. It’s the blog My iPhone will talk a little more about it.

Why is iPhone better for social media?

Now, not only Instagram, but other social networks have a greater suitability for using the iPhone. So, the main reason is that Insta was made precisely for IOS use. So it becomes easier.

Furthermore, the same company that makes the hardware also makes the software. Therefore, compatibility is greater and it is easier for digital influencers to use the equipment with higher quality.

Thus, it is worth remembering that the cell phone is the main working tool of this group that lives off posts on the internet. Consequently, it is natural that they seek the best equipment to carry out these works.

What is the best iPhone for influencers?

Although the iPhone is the best device for digital influencers, within the brand there are some specific models. For example, at the moment, 13 is pointed out by many of them as the best. Even because of the video quality and the greater ease of creating stories.

However, previous models such as the iPhone 11 and 12 still have good features and can be very useful. They even have the advantage of having a more affordable price on the market.

But what digital influencers really want is the arrival of the iPhone 14. Soon, everyone is certainly rubbing their hands for the arrival of the new device, which will be even more useful for everyday use.

Which is best for digital marketing?

Another segment that is currently growing is digital marketing. This is because the internet is increasingly advanced and this service is one of the most interesting. Currently, the device that does this function very well is the iPhone 11, which has more than enough features for this type of work.

Finally, digital influencers also prefer Apple iPhones because of their status. After all, they also make a living from it and, more than the functionality of the devices, there is the issue of the product’s hype, always very desired by followers. Many influencers even win company devices.