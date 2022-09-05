Israel Admits Al Jazeera Reporter Was Probably Killed by Its Forces | World

Israel’s investigations into the May killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh concluded that she was likely shot involuntarily by an Israeli soldier but was not deliberately targeted, the military said on Monday. .

Abu Akleh was shot dead on May 11 while covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin. Until then, Israel had not assumed any responsibility for the death.

The Israeli army said troops conducting operations in Jenin were under heavy fire from all sides and had fired back, including towards the area where Abu Akleh was, about 200 meters away, but that they had not been able to. to identify her as a journalist.

“There is a high possibility that Ms Abu Akleh was accidentally shot by the IDF [Forças de Defesa de Israel, na sigla em inglês] that were fired at suspects identified as armed Palestinian snipers,” the Israeli army said, claiming it was also possible that it was hit by Palestinians.

Other witnesses to the incident denied that Israeli troops were being attacked from the direction where Abu Akleh was when she was killed.

“All the evidence, facts and investigations proved that Israel was responsible, that its troops killed Shireen, and that it should take responsibility for the crime,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Israeli investigation, which includes interviews with IDF soldiers, scene analysis, as well as audio and video recordings, found that “it was not possible to unequivocally determine the origin of the shooting” who killed Abu Akleh.

But Israel has repeatedly denied that she was targeted by its forces and said the investigation showed the soldiers acted in accordance with its rules of engagement.

“We can say with 100% certainty that no IDF soldier intentionally directed fire at a reporter or person not involved on the ground,” said a senior military official who briefed reporters on the investigation’s findings.

A report by the United Nations human rights office in June said Abu Akleh was with other reporters and was clearly identifiable as a journalist, she was wearing a helmet and blue jacket marked with a press badge when she was shot and killed by a single bullet. A colleague was wounded in the incident by another bullet.

The UN report says information gathered suggests she had been killed by an Israeli soldier.

Palestinian officials and Abu Akleh’s own family said they believed she was deliberately killed and rejected claims that there were militants close to where she was.

The forensic examination of the bullet that killed her, conducted under US supervision in July, came to no conclusion because the bullet was so badly damaged.

A US State Department report in July concluded that she was likely killed from an Israeli position, but that there was no evidence to suggest she was intentionally targeted by Israeli forces.