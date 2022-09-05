“It’s the best”; Mano Menezes gives his arm to twist and praises Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras

Even being in a draw against Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, Palmeiras leaves the Brazilian Championship round with a positive balance. That’s because the opponents who are below Verdão in the table stumbled and failed to cut the advantage for the team led by coach Abel Ferreira.

One of them was Internacional, which drew 2-2 against Corinthians at Neo Química Arena. The result, which was good for Palestra, was commented on by coach Mano Menezes, who again cited Abel’s work at Palmeiras. A few weeks ago, the coach of the gaucho team had also spoken about Portuguese.

But this time, the commander, who has already passed through Verdão, elected Palmeiras as the best team in the Brasileirão so far. “There is an opponent that is far from the majority. When he draws, we draw too. When he loses, competitors can’t get close. That’s why so far he is the best in the competition. and justly“, praised.

Mano also stated that his team (which hosts Palmeiras in the last round of the Brazilian Championship) comes out strengthened after the tie in Itaquera. “The round was tough for us, because playing away against Corinthians is one of the hardest. It ends and we moved up one position and kept the difference to the top team (Palmeiras). We entered the G-4 and left stronger.”