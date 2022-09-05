Jandrei or Felipe Alves? Ceni leaves doubts about São Paulo’s goalkeeper in the Sudamericana | Sao Paulo

Rogério Ceni did not score Jandrei’s return to São Paulo’s goal for the match against Atlético-GO, next Thursday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), in Morumbi, for the decisive match of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal.

Criticized by fans for his performances in recent games, Jandrei was on the bench in São Paulo’s 1-1 draw against Cuiabá, last Sunday, for the Brasileirão. Felipe Alves played the full 90 minutes and had a safe performance. However, Ceni left doubts about who will be the starter in next Thursday’s duel.

– First of all, imagining the rest of the season is hasty, every time there are defeats in a big team, there are criticisms aimed at playing, at the coach. We live game by game, we will arrive at 5 am, recover on Tuesday and Wednesday, we will work thinking about the game, the decision of the position in the game on Thursday – said Ceni.

Hired at the beginning of the year, Jandrei has played 42 games for São Paulo and is the goalkeeper who played the most with Rogério Ceni this season. He ended up being one of the most criticized after the 3-1 defeat to Atlético-GO, in the middle of the week, in the Copa Sudamericana.

Criticism of Jandrei occurred after the failure of Atlético-GO’s second goal, when he left the goal badly, and of not defending the ball from the third goal. The home team reached the attack a few times, but made three and left with a good advantage for the game at Morumbi.

Signed in July, after Jandrei’s injury, Felipe Alves has ten games for São Paulo. With a contract until the end of the year, the goalkeeper has Ceni’s confidence since the time they worked together at Fortaleza. The fact that he plays with his feet and has good ball output are praised fundamentals.

The tie against Cuiabá made São Paulo lose one position and now occupy the 14th place, with 30 points. In the last five games, there were three defeats, one draw and only one victory. In the next round, Tricolor will face Corinthians, on Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Morumbi.

The next match for Tricolor is on Thursday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), against Atlético-GO, in Morumbi, for the second and decisive game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal.

São Paulo is at a disadvantage after losing the first game, in Goiânia, by 3 to 1. They will need to win at home by at least three goals difference to advance to the final. If they win by two goals, the decision will be on penalties.

