Jennifer Aniston, 53, uses nothing but her LolaVie shampoo while posing in the shower

Image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing photo of herself! O Friends Alum, 53, proved that to be the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a cheeky photo of herself taking a shower (naked, of course), Jennifer captioned it: “something is coming 9.8.22”

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The promotional post comes a few weeks after Jennifer poured her heart out when she paid tribute to her father. John Aniston at the Daytime Emmy Awards. The actress gave an emotional speech when introducing the iconic days of our lives actor, 88, with a lifetime achievement award. Although John was not present for the in-person ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and Jennifer recorded his message before the event, it was undoubtedly a special moment as the couple had been away for some time.

“It is an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the world of daytime television, but also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and respected actor who is also my father,” Jennifer began in her speech. He speaks. “John Aniston has worked consistently in television for over half a century. He started acting in 1962, winning roles in all sorts of now classic television shows like Combat!, Mission: Impossible, Kojak and later made many appearances on shows like Airwolf, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, Star Trek: Voyager, Mad Men, The list goes on. All this while appearing in almost every imaginable soap opera. You choose, I’m sure he’s into it,” she teased.

The show of love and support was very different from Jennifer and John’s relationship in the past, where the two broke up after John left his wife and Jennifer’s mother. Nancy Dow, and Jennifer when the star was just nine years old. in an interview with Rolling Stone in 1999. Jennifer said she didn’t see her father until a year later. “He just called one day and said, ‘Let’s see the fantastics.’ So we had a little dinner and saw the show. After that, I started seeing him on the weekends, and this new way of life ended up revealing itself.” The duo finally made amends. “As best he could, my father explained and apologized, and that’s enough. We made up. There are still parts that are difficult for me, but I’m an adult. I can no longer blame my parents.”

Hot articles now