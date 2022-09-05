Jennifer Lawrence returns with Causeway

Jennifer Lawrence, known for her roles in films like “The Hunger Games” and “X-Men,” will return a year after Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up.”

After several appearances and more than a handful of successes, as was the case with “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle”, among others, Jennifer Lawrence will return to the big screen in what will be her first film after motherhood.

“Causeway” is Lawrence’s return project and promises to be a drama about a soldier who will have to adapt to his normal life after returning home, having to deal with all the changes and the experiences he has lived through. This film will be part of another batch of Apple TV+ releases, and it should arrive on the streaming platform on November 4th. As such, the film’s release date will follow the world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Causeway” will also feature Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry.

As for Jennifer Lawrence, in addition to “Causeway”, “No Hard Feelings”, which, for now, only has confirmation that Jennifer Lawrence is in the main cast, “Bad Blood”, which will also feature Matt Gassaway , and even “Mob Girl” that will have Josh O’Connor alongside the star of “Joy”.

So, what do you think of this new film? What are your expectations? What is your favorite project by the actress who played Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games”?