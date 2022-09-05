Justin Bieber has more than 60 tattoos, including a portrait of his ex Selena Gomez; see meanings

Main attraction of the Mundo Stage at Rock in Rio, on Sunday (4), Justin Bieber has already declared that he will never get a tattoo on his hands, due to an old promise he made. This is the only body part that will always be free of drawings, as he swears. The Canadian singer sports at least 60 tattoosall with different meanings.

The pop star likes to honor close people with drawings on his skin. The first tattoo he got was dedicated to his mother, Pattie Malette. The Roman numeral “1975”, inscribed on the artist’s chest, is a reference to her year of birth. The singer also immortalized a reproduction of the mother’s eye on the skin.

To this day, Justin Bieber has a tattoo in honor of Selena Gomez, an actress and singer with whom he had a six-year relationship. At the time they were together, the Canadian tattooed, on his arm, a picture of Selena with angel wings. When the courtship came to an end, the artist tried to blur the tattoo, but failed. “I kind of tried to cover her face with eyeshadow, but people still know about this tattoo,” she says.

Justin Bieber has a portrait of Selena Gomez, represented as an angel, tattooed on his arm Photo: Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

In January 2019, the year he married model Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Justin got a tattoo along with the woman. The couple immortalized the word “grace” above their eyebrows.

Religious, the singer collects a number of biblical references on his body, such as a portrait of Jesus on his leg and reproductions of psalms. “Son of God”, which in Portuguese means “Son of God” is a phrase that appears just above your belly button.